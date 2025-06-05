Ally McCoist was quizzed about Rangers’ new head on TalkSPORT as he revealed ‘mental scarring’ after watching Russell Martin’s Southampton side.

Rangers icon Ally McCoist hopes that new head coach Russell Martin will bring a more adaptable management style to Ibrox having watched the ex-Scotland defender’s Southampton side commit “absolute carnage” at the back.

The newly-promoted Saints stuck to Russell’s style of play throughout the first half of the Premier League season and swiftly sunk to the bottom of the league table. The boss was binned just before Christmas with his side nine points adrift after a 5-0 thumping at Spurs.

And having watched Russell’s team on a number of occasions, including against Brentford early on the campaign when Southampton found themselves 3-0 down away from home after conceding umpteen chances from needless play in defence, McCoist shared the concerns of many Gers’ fans - which is that the new boss may not be flexible enough.

McCoist hopes for more pragmatic Russell at Rangers

He said: "When Southampton played out from the back, I think it was against Brentford this season. It mentally scarred me for the rest of the season. I'm not kidding you, if you've got five minutes, have a look at Southampton playing out form the back against Brentford. It was absolute carnage. Yes when it works and it goes well, it's a thing of beauty. See when it's not working and you've not got players that can do it? Just don't do it."

McCoist also revealed that he had spoken to Liverpool legend and ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard while working at the Champions League final last week. The former England ace was touted as a possible candidate for the top job with a Rangers return possibly on the cards but in end that didn’t come to fruition.

McCoist reveals ‘timing wasn’t quite right for’ Gerrard Rangers return

“I spoke to Steven in Munich on Friday and Saturday," said McCoist. "He didn't say why, but that it was unfortunate and the timing wasn't right and he couldn't take the job. He didn't say whether he was offered it or not, but he just couldn't take it. They'd certainly been in contact so that was that one dead in the water. The most important thing is there are some big, big games coming up in just a few weeks. I know the season is just finished but these qualifiers are off and running and we know the importance of the, so interesting to see what happens.

Meanwhile, TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan waded in with his thoughts on the appointment - warning Martin that he will be expected to “make the club better instantly” and that he should arrive at Ibrox with “more than one gameplan” if he is to be successful in toppling Celtic in the Scottish Premiership next term.

Russell needs to hit the ground running, says top TalkSPORT pundit

The former Crystal Palace chairman said: “You don’t go to a big football club, tell everyone it is a big football club and then tell them to manage their expectations. That isn’t how it works. When you come to a club like Rangers you are expected to hit the ground running. No-one is interested in the back story. The manager has to be fit for purpose from the off. You can ask for time but fans expect that you make the club better instantly.

“Russell Martin’s job is to start quickly. I think he is a quite a strong character but I don’t think it is clever to stick to your principles if they aren’t working. If you don’t have players capable of doing something and you are insisting that they do it anyway because they are you principles then what is the point in that? You need to have more than one gameplan and exhaust the players you have got.”