Here’s an alternate Rangers team that Barry Ferguson could field in his final game vs Hibs.

Barry Ferguson has a chance to show Rangers fans and incoming owners 49ers Enterprises exactly what they have going into the future.

The American-based consortium are poised to complete a takeover this summer and bring in a new era after a disappointing campaign. This season ends on Saturday against Hibs at Easter Road and it is also likely to be the final game in the dugout for caretaker and club legend Ferguson.

He’s resisted the urge to rotate so far but now he has one final chance to make changes with the future of the club in mind. Ferguson said after beating Dundee United midweek: “It means a lot because it's a club that I've been at since I was seven or eight years old.

"I'm not scared to say it was a bit emotional. Since I've come in, I've given it everything. I've given it everything that I had. I said in my first interview that I was going to be me. I'm not going to try and kid anyone on. I really enjoyed it. It was good to get that reception. We've still got one game to go on Saturday against Hibs at Easter Road. We need all focus to go on that now."

So with the future in mind, here are eight changes that Ferguson could make to give those who will remain in and around the first team at Ibrox an idea of what they are dealing with.

GK - Mason Munn

Change one as he replaces Jack Butland. The youngster has played once this season and it’d be beneficial to see him tested more than he was in the Scottish Cup stroll against Fraserburgh.

RB - Neraysho Kasanwirjo

The second change as captain James Tavernier is rested. Feyenoord loanee coming back from a knee injury and this can be a gauge to how fit he is after that ahead of a decision whether or not to sign him permanently.

CB - Robin Propper

Returning to the fold as an experienced head. A chance to show he has the mettle to mix at Ibrox going forward,

CB - Clinton Nsiala

Coming in from the cold. Being hooked in the first half away to Kilmarnock was a setback under Ferguson but he is a player who Rangers have on their books for the long haul.

LB - Jefte

Ridvan Yilmaz being injured means he’s just one of three players who keeps their place in the team. A young player who’s had an up and down first season but the potential is certainly there.

CM - Nico Raskin

The second player who keeps his place as it’s hard to drop him at the minute when he’s playing so far. Would wear the captain’s armband as he leads by example with his performances.

CM - Bailey Rice

Coming in alongside Raskin instead of Barron. Has chances in fits and starts and this game seems prime time to dish out another.

CAM - Findlay Curtis

Replaces Diomande. Plenty of time on the bench this season and played more than an hour away at Aberdeen pre split, with this another chance for him to strut his stuff.

RW - Oscar Cortes

Set to sign permanently this summer once his loan spells turns into an obligatory permanent deal. If you’re going to be saddled with him, you might as well see what tune you can get in a match of low stakes.

ST - Danilo

It’s been a tough season for the forward who has netted six senior goal. Cyriel Dessers may have designs on being the Premiership’s top scorer but longer term it could be more beneficial to give Danilo extended minutes rather than the cameos he’s had of late.

LW - Hamza Igamane

The third and final player who remains from the midweek win. Moroccan likely to be an important part of the final third next term, so it could be a chance to see what happens when entrusted as main man,