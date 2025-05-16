A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday afternoon

The summer transfer rumour mill is in full swing and champions Celtic are gearing up for trophy day against St Mirren this weekend on a high after thrashing Aberdeen 5-1 at Pittodrie in midweek in a dress rehearsal ahead of the Scottish Cup final.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers will soon turn his attention to strengthening his squad from a position of strength with the Parkhead club on the verge of a another domestic treble.

Rangers, meanwhile, will be aiming to get their business done as early as possible but the Ibrox club won’t be able to rebuild their squad until a new manager is appointed. As it stands, Real Madrid No.2 Davide Ancelotti has been named as the leading candidate to over from caretaker boss Barry Ferguson. Here’s a round-up of the latest news headlines:

Rangers managerial target slated after underwhelming season

RB Leipzig chief Marcel Schafer has dished out a scathing assessment of Rangers managerial target Marco Rose after declaring their season has been a major disappointment.

Rose’s name is towards the front of the betting markets to land the Ibrox job after being sacked by the Bundesliga outfit in March following an underwhelming campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has also been linked with clubs in Germany for next season, including VfL Wolfsburg and promotion-bound Cologne.

Leipzig missed out on Champions League football for next season and new sporting director Schafer accepts their season had been a massive letdown.

He said: “There have been too many performances this season unworthy of a Champions League qualifier. Once again, we missed too many chances. I maintain that we are rightfully where we deserve to be in the league.

“This is a significant challenge for us now, both sportingly and economically. But I also see it as an opportunity to launch a major overhaul and implement new plans in order to put together a real RB team again.”

Former Celtic ace still has ‘lots to offer’ after leaving Glentoran

Ex-Celtic and Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn admits he would be open to returning to Scottish football after leaving NIFL Premiership side Glentoran.

The 37-year-old Northern Ireland international, who had spells at Parkhead, Pittodrie and Dundee, finished last season on loan at Greenock Morton.

He is now on the lookout for a new club and McGinn said: “I am leaving Glentoran and will be a free agent this summer. I spent a lot of my career in Scotland and I certainly wouldn't rule out a return.

“I still feel fit and I have a lot to offer. I have also started coaching. So even if it was to go part-time or even playing and coaching then it is something I would look at.”