Cyriel Dessers was blown away by the Ibrox atmosphere after Rangers thrashed Hearts on home soil.

The Jambos were tipped as a potential slip-up for the Gers given their impressive form under Steven Naismith. Hearts arrived in Glasgow having won nine of their previous 10 games but were swept aside 5-0 in brutal fashion this afternoon.

Dessers bagged a brace - his 11th of 12th league goals of the campaign - to steal the post-match headlines. Strikes from Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Fabio Silva completed the rout as Rangers moved five points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Speaking post-match, goal hero Dessers hailed the Ibrox atmosphere for creating another raucous atmosphere. The 29-year-old also urged his teammates to “keep going” as they aim to dethrone bitter rivals Celtic.

“It was a beautiful afternoon for everyone who loves Rangers,” Desserts said. “We played a very good game against a good team, they are third in the league.

“Even though the result was 5-0, they didn’t play a bad game. I think we were effective, we did our job. This atmosphere at Ibrox… it was an amazing afternoon.

“The first minute, at Ibrox, the energy is always buzzing but if you score a goal at that point that’s a big knock for them (the opposition). It was hard work today because most teams want to play long but they (Hearts) tried to play a bit - and I had to press like crazy!