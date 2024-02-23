Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jose Cifuentes is expected to make his long awaited debut for new club Cruzeiro as he bids to start afresh in Brazil after a disappointing six-month stint at Rangers.

The Ecuadorian midfielder arrived at Ibrox from LAFC last summer, in a move which prompted great excitement from fans. However, the former MLS star struggled to make an impression in his 20 appearances across all competitions and became an increasingly peripheral figure when Philippe Clement replaced Michael Beale in mid-October.

Cifuentes is hoping to kickstart his career once again with a loan move to a Cruzeiro team which is owned by Brazil icon Ronaldo. At the end of the 12 month agreement, the 24-year-old could make the move permanent, although an exact transfer fee has not been disclosed.

Although Cifuentes move to Brazil was completed in early February, the midfielder along with fellow arrival Lucas Villalba has had to be patient for his debut due to paperwork issues. This in turn led to speculation over whether the transfer would break down entirely. However, there now appears to be light at the end of the tunnel from that regard and it has now been revealed by The Herald that Cifuentes is in line to make his debut this Sunday against Pouso Alegre.

Forgotten Celtic forward joins 16th club of his career

Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park have confirmed the signing of former Celtic, Motherwell and Kilmarnock striker Cillian Sheridan on a deal which runs until the end of the season.

The three-time Republic of Ireland international was a nomadic figure during his time with the Hoops and made just 14 league appearances for the club between 2006 and 2010.

