Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news when it comes to Rangers and Celtic including the former’s ex-boss having Tottenham difficulty.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could prove to be a weekend of opportunity for Celtic after more gaffes at Ibrox for Rangers.

Goals from Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle sealed a 2-0 win for Hibs over Barry Ferguson’s side, a fifth defeat in succession at home. It means a win against St Johnstone can open up the chance for Celtic to win the Premiership title at home against Kilmarnock in a week’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Rangers is a Europa League clash with Athletic Bilbao while the Hoops concentrate on domestic matters, amid a Treble hunt. Here is the latest Rangers and Celtic news.

Postecoglou under pressure

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is coming under further pressure at Tottenham after a disappointing defeat to Chelsea. He is still in the Europa League but is also in the bottom half of the Premier League, just under two years on from leaving Celtic. Pundit Tam McManus reckons he is asking for the chop after it was interpreted he cupped his ears to Tottenham fans amid a goal that was eventually disallowed.

That Celtic bond is also something he has not rekindled down south. He said on X: “Big man is screaming for the sack/pay off will never need to work again. Couldn’t turn that contract down but joined the wrong club and think he knows that now. Ange will never have a bond with fans anywhere else like the one he had with the Celtic fans. “

Postecoglou had said of the incident: "It's incredible how things get interpreted. We'd just scored. I just wanted to hear them cheer because I mean we've been through a tough time and I thought it was a cracking goal and I wanted them to get really excited because I felt at that point we could potentially go on and win the game. I just felt momentum was on our way. It doesn't bother me, it's not the first time they've booed my substitutions or my decisions. That's fine. They're allowed to do that, but we'd just scored a goal, just scored an equaliser. I was just hoping that we could get some excitement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers takeover fear

Stephen Craigan was on punditry duty for the BBC as Hibs put Rangers to the sword at Ibrox. There is a proposed takeover by the San Francisco 49ers Enterprise wing in the background but the former defender worries for Rangers whether they will have the financial might to really challenge Celtic.

He said on Sportsound in response to a fan’s analysis of the squad: “I understand the new owners will have money to spend, but by the sounds of what Cheryl's thinking about and how she's describing the current squad, which we all know, they might not have enough money to replace everybody or to really patch up the squad because they're that far ahead at this moment in time. You think, how are Rangers going to close the gap, not in a one off game or four off firm games, over a full season? That's a major worry”