The Rangers boss has reacted to a desperate afternoon for his side against Hibs.

A raging Barry Ferguson has gone all out in his post match assessment of defeat to Hibs.

The interim manager was left ashen-faced after Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle’s goals left them facing five straight losses at Ibrox. Ferguson replaced Philippe Clement after the Belgian’s sacking and has not been able to resurrect their form on home soil.

Post-match, Ferguson hit his players with stinging blasts. One of the first was to be left asking how much time was needed to explain his anger before stating what he saw was not a team befitting of Rangers.

Ferguson rage after Hibs loss

He said: “ Worse than disappointing,. God, where do I start? How long have we got? Spent a bit of time in the dressing room. A few home truths were told. "Hibs deserved to win. That's me just being straight. That's not a Rangers team. Miles from being a Rangers team. This is your bread and butter. And I've said it, I feel I'm repeating myself. European games, Celtic games are the easiest games to get up for.

“These are the games that this group of players struggle with and it was evident today. Yet we started good. Again, another mistake. Go into your shells, feel sorry for each other. Come back out after ten minutes. Finish okay. Second half, I demand a lot more from them. And I don't get it. You're playing with Glasgow Rangers. You can't get up for games of football then... You shouldn't be playing football. Especially here, you come into a place like this. Brilliant stadium and supporters. Packed to the rafters. Getting behind you. And we put a performance on like that. As you can probably see or hear, I'm fuming."

Two stars pinpointed

Then there was two stars up for questioning. First off it was Butland after Levitt’s shot went straight through him and Bailey Rice has also been told he is behind in his development at Ibrox.

He said: “I'm open and honest and I've said to Jack, it's a bad mistake. He understands that. You will see some changes. That's why you carry a squad. If people make mistakes, people are off it. If people don't run as much as I think they should run, then they're not going to play in my team. Because I've watched a Hibs team who I thought wanted to more than us.

“The young ones are always going to get an opportunity. Bailey, I think, is a bit behind in development. Listen, fantastic talent. You've seen the effect he had when he came on last Saturday against Dundee. Unfortunately for him, he took a sore one in his knee. Went for a scan. He's come back. Hopefully he's going to be available on Thursday.

“I ain't scared. Because I know what I'm going to get from the boys. They're going to dig deep. They're going to run hard for you. They might not be experienced. So yeah, I've got a lot of thinking to do over the next couple of days. But something I will do is I'll be clear on what I'm going to do come Monday morning. “