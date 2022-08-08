The Croatian frontman was on target during the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Antonio Colak opened his Rangers goal scoring account on Saturday before insisting the Ibrox crowd can help inspire the team to a memorable Champions League comeback against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Croatian striker - a £2million signing from PAOK earlier this summer - got off the mark for the new Scottish Premiership season in their 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

The 28-year-old, who was denied an opening-day goal against Livingston after being harshly flagged offside having glanced a header into the bottom corner, was relieved to break his duck early in the campaign.

Rangers face Union SG on Tuesday in the Champions League qualifier. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ahead of a massive Champions League second leg qualifier against the Belgian outfit on Tuesday night, Colak is confident his team mates have every chance of overcoming a 2-0 deficit in front of their own fans.

He said: “I’m really happy, it was an amazing feeling to score at Ibrox, my first competitive goal.

“It’s not always easy but it is the most imporant thing for a striker to start as early as possible in the season to score. This gives us a lot of confidence and extra push for the upcoming games.

“It’s always giving me goosebumps to score here at Ibrox especially in front of our fans. I just want to have this feeling as often as possible.

“It gives me a lot of energy, a lot of confidence. I try to take advantage of every situation, every chance I can get. I just want to be as successful as possible.

“We didn’t have a good game on Tuesday but we know what we can do in front of our fans. We can turn this game around and it’s all on us.

“We have this confidence but we just have to be 100 per cent ready and focused. I think with our crowd we can turn this result into a positive one.

“I will give my best and I think it is not about myself, it is about everybody in the team and we will try to give everything. I have a big confidence and optimism.”

Colak believes his on-field relationships are growing stronger with each passing week as he settles into life in Glasgow, outlining fellow countryman Borna Barisic as “important” in helping him adapt to his new club.

He added: “I always have to learn, see the movements, see the passes from every player. You are learning day-by-day in training and games.