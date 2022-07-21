Nikola Katic has been handed an Ibrox lifeline, while Glen Kamara and Fashion Sakala attract European interest

With the new Scottish Premiership season just nine days away, clubs have been releasing their squad numbers.

Rangers stepped up their preparations ahead of the 2022/23 campaign with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Premier League side West Ham United at Ibrox last night, with several new signings impressing on their home debuts.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team turned on the style against the Hammers with summer recruits Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak wasting little time in making their mark against David Moyes’ side.

Glen Kamara has been linked with a move away from Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Fans appear to be much more upbeat about their chances of competing in all competitions this season following the club’s recent signing spree, with no fewer than five new arrivals joining in the space of a fortnight.

Croatian centre-back Nikola Katic returns to the first-team fold after spending last term on loan at Hajduk Split in his homeland, while Glen Kamara remains a target for Galatasaray and Fashion Sakala has been attracting interest from La Liga duo Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo.

Here are the confirmed squad numbers for Rangers in the upcoming season.

When does the Scottish Premiership start?

To accommodate for an extended mid-season break, due to the World Cup being held in Qatar in November and December, the Scottish Premiership will kick off on 30 July 2022, with Rangers starting their domestic campaign against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The Light Blues will have their sights set on reclaiming the top-flight crown from rivals Celtic and reaching the Champions League group stages.

What are the squad numbers for Rangers for the upcoming season?

Goalkeepers

Allan McGregor - 1

Robby McCrorie - 28

Jon McLaughlin - 33

Defenders

James Tavernier (C) - 2

Filip Helander - 5

Connor Goldson - 6

Jack Simpson - 15

John Souttar - 16

John Souttar was outstanding for Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

Nikola Katic - 21

Mateusz Zukowski - 22

Ben Davies - 26

Borna Barisic - 31

Leon King - 43

Midfielders

John Lundstram - 4

Ianis Hagi - 7

Ryan Jack - 8

Steven Davis - 10

Glen Kamara - 18

James Sands - 19

Nnamdi Ofoborh - 24

Stephen Kelly - 27

Scott Arfield - 37

Glenn Middleton - 40

Josh McPake - 41

Charlie McCann - 42

Alex Lowry - 51

Attackers

Antonio Colak - 9

Tom Lawrence - 11

Rangers' Rabbi Matondo (left) celebrates making it 3-0 with Antonio Colak in the friendly win over West Ham United at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Ryan Kent - 14

Rabbi Matondo - 17

Alfredo Morelos - 20

Scott Wright - 23

Kemar Roofe - 25

Fashion Sakala - 30

Malik Tillman - 71

What players have left Rangers this summer?

With SIX new arrivals checking in at Ibrox, several fringe players and out-of-contract stars have been allowed to leave the club either permanently or on loan deals.

Here is a list of every player departing Rangers in the summer transfer window:

Calvin Bassey - Ajax (£20.70million)

Joe Aribo - Southampton (£6.39million)

Cedric Itten - BSC Young Boys (£1.64million)

Leon Balogun - Without club

Jake Hastie - Hartlepool United (free transfer)

Andy Firth - Connah’s Quay Nomads (free transfer)

Lewis Mayo - Kilmarnock (loan)

Ben Williamson - Dundee (loan)

Kai Kennedy- Falkirk (loan)

Will there be any further new signings expected before the season starts?

Rangers are still being linked with one or two players ahead of the July 30 league start and Van Bronckhorst may well add another players to his squad in the coming weeks.

Besiktas defender Ridvan Yilmaz could be brought in to provide competition for Borna Barisic at left-back, following star performer Calvin Bassey’s big money switch to Ajax.

The 21-year-old, who is entering the final year of his current deal, isn’t renowned for his physicality standing at just 5ft 9in but he possess good speed and can also be used as a left midfielder on occasions.

He has been capped six times by Turkey and made his international debut in a friendly win over Azerbaijan in May 2021.

It’s been reported that Yilmaz would cost Rangers around £4million with a transfer fee in excess of that figure required to secure his signature.