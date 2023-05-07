Celtic have won the Scottish Premership title after recording a 2-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle, while Todd Cantwell was the match-winner as Rangers edged past Aberdeen 1-0 at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories have been taking centre stage as the end of the season nears. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Sunday, May 7:

Celtic ‘battling’ Glasgow rivals for Dons loanee

Liel Abada is believed to ‘ready’ for a big-money summer move to the English Premier League, according to fellow Israeli countryman and former Chelsea star Yossi Benayoun.

Liel Abada of Celtic

The Hoops winger has been strong linked with a down south at the end of the season, while several European clubs are also claimed to be interested in signing him, including Portuguese giants Benfica.

Benayoun, who also played for Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham and QPR, is now sporting director for Beitar Jerusalem and reckons Abada will be playing his football in England next season.

He said: “I hope and believe Liel Abada will play in the Premier League. This season, he was on a crazy run of goals and suddenly something changed.

“There was speculation about him leaving and his manager rotated a lot. But if he gets stability and a run of games, he will show why he is destined for the English Premier League. Celtic are a big club, but when you play in Scotland to try and win a move to a better league, you have to do it from there.

“What I mean is when he leaves Celtic, if he were to go to another club in Europe at the same level of league, then he would probably not get to England. He needs to go to the English Premier League for his next move.”

Morelos’ Rangers exit confirmed by boss

Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed that out-of-contract Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos will leave the club at the end of the season.

Morelos, who was named on the bench during Sunday’s narrow 1-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Aberdeen, stepped off the bench in the second half after the Ibrox side were guilty of passing up several good goal scoring opportunities.

He was unable to land a telling blow and it was left to January signing Todd Cantwell to provide the moment of magic the game craved in the second half to seal maximum points.

Speaking post-match, a frustrated Beale gave a clear indication that Morelos will not be at the club beyond the summer, ending his six-year spell in Govan.

He stated: “Sometimes I feel like we’re the most wasteful team in the final third that I’ve ever seen, really. The amount of chances we have in the games that we don’t take.