Arsenal prepare six-figure sum for Rangers wonderkid as Celtic plan to break transfer record
and live on Freeview channel 276
While attention is fixed firmly on the Premiership title race, the transfer rumour mill continues to churn in Glasgow. Both clubs will be preparing for busy windows this summer - no matter where the trophy ends up.
A convincing win over Hearts widened Rangers’ lead at the top and might have triggered a panic in the Parkhead boardroom. Here is your daily transfer round-up for Saturday, February 24.
Arsenal target Rangers wonderkid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arsenal are targeting a swoop for Rangers wonderkid Alexander Smith, according to reports. Gers fans are no stranger to clubs south of the border raiding their academy ranks.
Billy Gilmour and Rory Wilson are two high-profile prospects who sought pastures new early in their Ragers careers. The 15-year-old - who has represented Scotland and the United States at junior level - is being tracked by the Gunners ahead of the summer window.
Smith, a skilful midfielder, starred for Rangers in the East Mallorca Cup last year and is regarded as one of the Teddy Bears’ best prospects. The Scottish Sun claims Arsenal are on the brink of poaching Smith for a six-figure fee.
Celtic to smash record
Football Insider are reporting that Celtic will smash their transfer record this summer. Hoops fans have grown frustrated at the lack of activity in recent windows.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Celtic announced a £40million profit last month in their annual accounts for the 2022-23 season - giving them room to manoeuvre. Selling Jota to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad also created more wriggle room on the balance sheet.
The Bhoys last broke their transfer record in 2018 when they stumped up £9million to sign Odsonne Edouard. If Rangers wrestle the Premiership from Parkhead come May, expect Celtic chiefs to loosen the purse strings.