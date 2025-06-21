Rangers are hoping to bolster their squad in the first summer transfer window of the Russell Martin era

New Rangers owners the San Francisco 49ers are currently in the process of their first summer transfer window in Glasgow and will look to make a strong impression with the Ibrox faithful, who are craving success after a period of prolonged Celtic dominance.

The Light Blues last won the league in 2020/21 under Steven Gerrard, but barring that one season of incredible success, the club have failed to win a single league title since 2010/11, with bitter rivals Celtic being crowned champions of Scotland 13 times in that period.

Rangers never looked like changing that narrative last season as a campaign which started with a dull 0-0 draw at Hearts ended with the team finishing 17 points behind Celtic in the title race while losing out on silverware in the Scottish League Cup final.

Rangers handed key transfer boost

Russell Martin is the man tasked with changing the script next season and to hit the ground running he knows that he’ll likely need plenty of reinforcements on the transfer front.

However, it’s equally important that he keeps hold of the main core of players the club currently have including Nico Raskin, who has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to a number of clubs south of the border including newly promoted Premier league outfit Leeds United and Europa League side Aston Villa.

Raskin was a standout performer throughout last season in the holding midfield role and was one of the team’s few shining lights. He’s earned himself a place in the Belgium setup in recent months and is rapidly attracting interest from other clubs.

Football Insider is adamant that Rangers are keen to keep Raskin but adds that the club would be willing to listen to offers in the region of £25m - which could mark a club-record sale.

However, Keith Wyness, a former CEO for the Villa Park side does not believe his former club will splash out that kind of money on Raskin due to his lack of Premier League experience and the existing quality they already have in that position such as John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans and Ross Barkley among others.

He explained, via Football Insider: “I would hope this is where investment would come from the 49ers to keep players like Raskin rather than having to sell them completely.

“I think it’ll be up to Thelwell and Purdy to find some gems. I think they can do it. And I’m really positive about where Rangers are going to go for next season.However, I don’t want to see Raskin going that quickly unless it’s for £25million.

“I don’t necessarily think he’s an Aston Villa type player. I don’t necessarily think he’s proven Premier League quality.He may go lower down the table in England, but unless it was something like a bid of £25million, I think Rangers are best advised to keep him.”

Why Nico Raskin is such an important player to Rangers

Nico Raskin has racked up 95 appearances for Rangers since arriving in January 2023 from Gent. In that time he’s managed to score six times and contribute 14 assists while playing in a deep midfield role.

The Belgian was a near ever present last term with 48 appearances, and he was particularly prevalent against Celtic with one goal and two assists across his meetings with the Hoops last term.

Raskin was the joint top assist maker in the league despite playing in a defensive role and was crucially named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for his contribution in the middle of the park. He also ranked in the top 98 percentile for tackling per 90 with 3.28 per game on average, via Footy Stats.