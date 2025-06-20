A Rangers academy graduate has completed a transfer away from Ibrox

Long-serving Rangers goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas has confirmed his decision to leave Ibrox on a permanent basis this summer. Budinauckas joined the Light Blues academy as a youngster back in 2009 and signed his first professional contract in 2020 at the age of 18.

He represented the Rangers B team on 35 occasions, conceding 61 times and helping the team to nine clean sheets, while the remainder of his professional career with the club was spent out on loan at various different clubs including Civil Service Strollers (a non-league side in Edinburgh), Raith Rovers, Stranraer and Greenock Morton (all at Championship level). Budinauckas spent last season on loan at Patrick Thistle in the second-tier, following in the footsteps of his father Kevin, who had two separate spells with The Jags from 1999 to 2000 and again between 2002 and 2004.

Budinauckas played 12 times in total in the league last term with the bulk of his appearances coming towards the end of the campaign as he started nine of the last 12 league games.His form has earned him a permanent move to Firhill Stadium where he’ll now look to push on as a first team regular in the Championship under the guidance of manager Mark Wilson, who was appointed at the end of last month.

Lewis Budinauckas reflected fondly on his time with Rangers as he prepares for a new chapter with fellow Glasgow-based outfit Patrick Thistle.

He posted on Instagram: “After 16 years it’s time to move on, would like to thank everyone at Rangers who has helped me over the years made some special memories and wish the club all the best for the future.”

Rangers shot-stopper Jack Butland, who worked closely with Budinauckas commented: it's been a pleasure, all the very best mate.” Meanwhile, Leon King added a love heart emoji, and Liam Kelly commented: “Some goalie! Good luck mate.”

Patrick Thistle boss Mark Wilson, formerly a defender for Celtic, expressed his excitement at getting the deal for Lewis Budinauckas over the line ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

He told the club website: “I am delighted to bring Lewis back to the club. He impressed during his temporary spell here last season and his time at Partick Thistle took him to close on fifty senior appearances.”

Budinauckas added: “I’m very excited to be back here at Thistle. I enjoyed my time here on loan here and when I heard there was a chance to make that permanent, it felt like a straightforward decision.

“Leaving Rangers after 16 years, I know the next step of my career is an important one and I truly feel that coming here to work with Mark and Kenny Arthur again is the perfect choice.”

Budinauckas’ father Kevin is currently working as a goalkeeping coach at Stirling Albion. Meanwhile, his younger brother Kyle (also a goalkeeper) remains on the books at Rangers in the academy.