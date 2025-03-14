Rangers will go head-to-head against Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops for the fourth time this season on Sunday

Barry Ferguson is anticipating a “nice reception” when he takes his Rangers side across the city to face runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

The interim Ibrox boss, who guided the Light Blues into the Europa League quarter-finals at the expense of Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on Thursday night, faces a quick turnaround following their mammoth 120 outing in Govan.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Ferguson offered a fitness update on his squad. He admitted: “I’ll find out in tomorrow’s session, but in terms of us going 120 minutes, I’m not going to go into Sunday and use that as an excuse. They’re well looked after here in terms of sports science guys and the masseurs and the food and supplements they get.

“There’s one or two, obviously, as you’ve seen as I took off, had minor issues. There are no major issues. I just need to see how they are after the session today.”

Asked if the Fenerbahce outcome can give Rangers something to play for domestically, Ferguson responded: “I said that last night. In my opinion, there’s still a lot to play for in terms of your pride. We’ve got some huge games coming up, some really tough games. Obviously, the one on Sunday, you don’t get much tougher.

“But as a footballer, these are the games you’ve got to look forward to. As a manager, I can’t wait to go and sample it for the first time on the touchline. That’ll be interesting.”

Quizzed further on what he’s expecting on the touchline at Parkhead, Ferguson continued: “How long have you got? Listen, I’ll just need to wait and see. It’s a place I always liked to go and play. It’s hostile. They’re the sort of environments I like to go to. I want my players to go and embrace these stadiums.

“But I’m sure I’ll get a nice reception when I’m standing on the touchline! I’ll need to focus on making sure my team go with the game plan that we’re thinking about. And if we carry that out, we’ve got a right good chance of getting three points.”