Here’s how the Rangers players rated in the Europa League last-16 second leg 3-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Fenerbahce at Ibrox

Rangers advanced to the Europa League quarter-final in nail-biting fashion as Jack Butland’s penalty shootout heroics proved decisive after Fenerbahce overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit at Ibrox.

The former Manchester United and England goalkeeper saved from Dusan Tadic and Fred before Mert Hakan Yandas blazed his effort high over the crossbar to spark jubilant scenes of celebration on the pitch and in the stands.

Barry Ferguson’s side, held a two-goal advantage after a stunning performance in Istanbul last week, but they weren’t able to replicate that level as their recent struggles at home continued.

Two goals from Poland midfielder Sebastian Szymanski either side of half-time hauled Jose Mourinho’s men back - backed by a sizeable and colourful 2,700-strong travelling support - level on aggregate and set up a nerve-shredding end to the tie.

The Turkish giants looked more likely to nick a late winner in normal time when former Southampton star Tadic curled a shot from distance inches wide of the post and Youssef En-Nesyri was denied by a last-ditch James Tavernier challenge.

Extra-time passed by without incident, ensuring a sudden-death shootout was needed to decide the outcome. Tavernier, Cerny and Tom Lawrence all found the net from 12-yards to set up a last-eight showdown with Spanish side Athletic Bilbao, who came from behind to knock out another of Mourinho’s former club’s AS Roma 4-3 on aggregate.

With the final due to be played in Bilbao in just 70 days time, Rangers will hope they can reach a second European final in three years. They have Butland to thank for keeping their season alive.

It is the first time the Light Blues have lost four successive games at home in their history, but the overriding feeling will be one of joy and relief for interim boss Ferguson and his players.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Rangers players fared in front of a intimidating Ibrox atmosphere, according to WhoScored.com.

GK - Jack Butland (5.9/10)

Made a couple of important saves throughout the 120 mins. No chance of keeping out both of Szymanski’s goals. Outstanding save from Akcicek in extra-time and made the all-important saves in the shootout.

RWB - Dujon Sterling (6/10)

Making his first start since January 5, the versatile defender was booked early in the first-half for a late challenge on Kostic and walked a tightrope after that. Subbed.

RCB - James Tavernier (7.2/10)

Produced a couple of timely interventions and blocks. Caught out by a deflection on the cross which led to Fenerbahce’s opener. Hit the target with a well-taken free-kick late on. Swept home his spot kick emphatically.

CB - John Souttar (7.1/10)

Strong defensive showing. Had a busy night trying to keep the lively Talisca and En-Nesyri quiet. Coped well and brave in the challenge. Threw himself at everything, including some late headed clearances in extra time.

LCB - Leon Balogun (7.1/10)

Not at his best. Got caught under the ball a few times and launched himself into a needless challenge that earned him a booking. Went to ground minutes later whilst on a yellow. Looked an accident waiting to happen, but improved after the break.

LWB - Jefte (6.3/10)

A poor display from the brazilian. A couple of defences lapses forced Balogun to bail him out. Missed tackle in the lead up to Fenerbahce’s second goal. Subbed.

CM - Nicolas Raskin (7/10)

Another tireless shift from the belgian. Ran himself into the ground.

CM - Connor Barron (6.6/10)

A bundle of energy in the middle of the park and used the ball well, particularly in difficult areas. Almost set up Hagi in the closing stages of normal time. Subbed in extra-time.

LCF - Mohamed Diomande (6.5/10)

Not as influential as he was in istanbul. Faded as an attacking force in the second half. Well-timed challenge on Szymanski in the box. Subbed.

RCF - Vaclav Cerny (7.8/10)

Last week’s double hero passed up a huge first-half chance after sclaffing wide. Rangers most dangerous attacking threat. Out on his feet at the end, but still mustered up enough energy to convert his spot-kick.

CF - Cyriel Dessers (6.2/10)

Clever movement in behind the Fenerbahce’s backline first-half. Not able to impose himself as the game went on. Acrobatic effort didn’t come off and went to ground too easily at times. Subbed.

Subs used: Yilmaz (6.3), Igamane (6.6), Bajrami (6.4), Hagi (6.0), Lawrence (6.4).