Russell Martin is preparing for his first season in charge of Rangers.

Barry Ferguson has opened up on the process of returning to an ambassadorial role at Rangers, having stepped down from his previous position as interim manager and making way for Russell Martin.

The Ibrox icon took on the role in February, following the dismissal of Philippe Clement. The Light Blues battled through a tough overall season in the Scottish Premiership, highlighting the need for changes at the Glasgow club.

Hall of Fame member Ferguson was relieved of his duties in May as Rangers pursued their next permanent head coach. Despite many backing Ferguson to stay on with Rangers, the club opted for former Southampton manager Martin.

Barry Ferguson addresses Rangers managerial tenure

Writing in his Daily Record column, Ferguson described his experience as Rangers manager as ‘overwhelming’ during his time in charge. He also took the time to thank those who supported him in the role, including the fans who have been through the motions over the last season.

“Most of all, thank you to the supporters for being there with us, every step of the way. And maybe reminding me of why I was one of them in the first place. I’m genuinely grateful for everything.

“The fact is it was an absolute privilege to be the manager of the Rangers for three months of my life and I will take the memories of that time to my grave. I’m humble enough to realise that not many people will ever get to stand on the sidelines and live out that same dream.”

Barry Ferguson reveals promise made to Russell Martin

Before returning to Rangers in an ambassadorial role, Ferguson revealed what he told Martin as he prepares for his first season in charge. From a former manager to the current one, Ferguson made a promise to the 39-year-old, who has shown promising glances into what fans can expect from his team this season.

“The last thing I wanted to do was cause him any unnecessary distraction,” Ferguson continued. “The details of what we discussed will remain private but I will say this, I came off the phone feeling more relaxed about everything and confident that Russell is the right man to move the club forward.

“My last words to him were, ‘Listen, I’ll be right behind you’.”

Following his return to Ibrox to watch Rangers beat Panathinaikos in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier, Ferguson reflected on how he felt watching this new side perform.

“Did it feel strange? Of course it did. I’d be lying if I said anything else. But I bumped into a few fans on my way in and it settled me down straight away. I met some of the staff and I couldn’t have been made to feel any more welcome. Without wanting to sound cheesy, it felt like coming home.

“And once the game started I was back to being a Rangers supporter all over again, just like everyone else inside the stadium.

“Hand on heart, I’ve been impressed by the way that he speaks and the manner in which he’s gone about making changes to the squad and to the style of play. There’s no doubt this guy knows what he’s trying to put together.

“Believe me when I say, there is no bigger honour than being the manager of Rangers Football Club. And for Russell Martin, the journey starts here. I wish him nothing but the best.”

