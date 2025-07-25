The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday afternoon

Rangers will need to up the ante as the summer transfer window prepares to enter the month of August as head coach Russell Martin continues his recruitment drive.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Ex-Rangers goalkeeper pens deal with League Two side

Former Rangers goalkeeper Jay Hogarth has joined SPFL League Two side Clyde on a one-year deal after impressing as a trialist in their midweek Premier Sports Cup tie against Stenhousemuir.

The 22-year-old Ibrox academy graduate made two saves in the penalty shoot-out as the Bully Wee claimed a bonus point. He left his boyhood club earlier in the summer and spent a week on trial with Glentoran in Northern Ireland this month.

Hogarth gained plenty of senior experience during loan spells at Dunfermline, Alloa Athletic, Queen of the South and Dumbarton in recent seasons, and Clyde boss Darren Young has managed to convinced him to remain in Scotland.

He told the club’s official website: “Jay came in and put in a great performance on Tuesday night, keeping us in the game then making two great saves in the shootout. He’s a quality keeper and I’m delighted we can bring someone of his calibre in to the squad.

“We’re still waiting on an x-ray to determine if Brian (Kinnear) has broken ribs but we expect to be without him for a number of weeks regardless, so it’s great to welcome Jay in and it gives us good competition in the goalkeeping department.”

Ayr United pip fellow Championship club to exciting Celtic prospect

Ayr United have reportedly won the fight against fellow Championship side Partick Thistle to land talented Celtic youngster Kyle Ure on loan.

The 19-year-old midfielder has impressed as part of Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad during pre-season, but the Hoops boss believes he would benefit from a first senior loan spell in the second-tier.

And Somerset Park boss Scott Brown looks set to come out on top in the battle for Ure’s signature, having already taken Jude Bonnar on loan. Brown has managed to utilise his contact in a bid to swing the deal in his club’s favour.

Ayr are currently locked in on-going talks with Celtic chiefs over a possible cooperation agreement moving forward.

Thistle were also in for B-team starlet Ure, but they appear to have had more success in their pursuit of goalkeeper Josh Clarke, who is likely to complete a loan switch in the coming days.