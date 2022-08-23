What have the Rangers fans been saying on Twitter about this latest development?

Rangers have left striker Alfredo Morelos out of their squad for their crucial Champions League clash against PSV.

The Glasgow giants make the trip to Holland tomorrow but have decided not to take the Colombia international.

The 26-year-old, has scored once in four games in all competitions so far this season for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Alfredo Morelos will not be part of the Rangers squad to face PSV.

However, he will be absent as his side look to beat PSV after the first leg ended 2-2 last week at Ibrox.

As per widespread reports, the attacker is being excluded due to concerns over his ‘fitness and attitude’ and senior players are believed to be in support of the decision.

Rangers career to date

Rangers swooped to sign Morelos back in 2017 from HJK Helsinki in Finland and he has since been a key player.

He has made 228 appearances in all competitions for the club to date and has chipped in with 113 goals.

The player has helped the Gers win the Scottish Premiership, Cup and League Cup during his spell there but this latest development may fling his future up in the air.

His contract expires at the end of the this campaign (June 2023) and he is currently due to become a free agent then.

Fans reaction

Here is what the Rangers fans have been saying on Twitter about him being left out....

@RangersChat1873: “I adore Morelos and what he’s done for us but this is the kick up the backside he needs, hope he takes it the right way.”

@lee_nicoll: “Morelos situation some laugh. Reckon this is the beginning of the end for him. Left ourselves with 1 fit ST. Won’t happen but club should spend some of this transfers profit on a ST. Not a cheap option either. If a new one costs 7-8 mil. So be it.”

@ChurchofLaudrup: “It must have been building up for a month for Morelos to be dropped altogether before Eindhoven. Assuming he’s not reacted well to the criticism on Saturday or picked up a knock from not taking care of himself properly.”

@DavidKing10: “Whether you agree or not with the Morelos decision making it public isn’t going to do the chances of selling him any favours.”

@_ReidFisher: “I understand the Morelos thing, but only if he starts giving someone else a chance like Sakala or a youth player like Lovelace.”

@Andywright23: “You would think with Morelos missing 6 months of football he would be dying to get back to playing , not having a rotten attitude and proving he is still our best striker.”

@GordyLeith: “I thought Morelos was the best striker in the country valued at £50m a year ago with the best part of 15 interested buyers across Europe? He won’t be touching down in Europe this year either then it seems. Contract on hold, it’s got Bosman written all over it.”