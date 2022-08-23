The Gers all-time leading European goal scorer has been left out of the travelling squad by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Colombian striker, who was shown a straight red card during Saturday’s Premiership clash with Hibernian, has reportedly NOT travelled to the Netherlands.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst made the decision to leave Morelos out following various concerns including his current fitness levels and attitude during the opening weeks of the season.

Kris Commons has hit out at Alfredo Morelos after the sending off against Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

According to Sky Sports, the Gers boss consulted various senior players within the squad, who all unanimously backed the decision.

It is understood the 26-year-old’s dismissal within 13 minutes of coming on as a substitute at Easter Road was not the only reason behind the move.

However, Morelos, who has struggled to regain his place in the starting XI so far this term due to the impressive form of summer signing Antonio Colak, still has a future at Ibrox, providing he can prove his commitment to the Ibrox club.

With his contract set to expire next summer, talks over a new deal have been put on hold.

Meanwhile, former Rangers captain Craig Moore reckons Van Bronckhorst has yet to apply his philosophy on how he wants his team to play this season.

Moore admits he would like to see the Ibrox side play more attack-minded football having been too deliberate in their build-up play during the opening weeks of the campaign.

The ex-Aussie defender also questioned the impact of the club’s summer arrivals as he made a direct compraison to the defined style implement by Celtic under Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Moore said: “I don’t think Rangers have really got into any kind of rhythm so far this season and I am struggling to see a clear style.

“The players that have come in haven’t really hit the ground running, which is what you need, and what you certainly want to see. I also think in terms of team selection Giovanni is chopping and changing a little bit because of the scheduling.

“I think players are not really getting any rhythm or confidence. Domestically I would like to see Rangers being more attacking. They can go and attack domestically in every game.

“Giovanni, I think is a wonderful coach. I think he is brave enough to make chances tactically. I would just like to see more.