The 26-year-old offers the Ibrox club versatility and can operate at centre-back or at left-back.

Rangers have completed the signing of experienced defender Ben Davies from Liverpool on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old had been identified as a direct replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey and joins the Ibrox club for a fee which could rise to £4million.

The versatile left-sided centre-back, who becomes Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s sixth new signing of the summer transfer window, spent eight years at Preston North End before sealing a move to Anfield in 2021.

Davies was unable to make his first-team breakthough for Jurgen Klopp’s side and spent last season on loan at Sheffield United in the English Championship, starting 23 games for the Blades.

The Englishman was paraded alongside fellow new recruit Malik Tillman in front of the Rangers fans ahead of their pre-season friendly against West Ham United last night.

Speaking after signing his contract, Davies said: “I am very excited to join Rangers and I am really looking forward to taking this next step in my career. It’s a huge club with big ambitions and I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to the manager and his ideas suit my style of play. I feel like I can fit in well. I’m just about to turn 27 and I want to turn, what I think has been a good career, into a great one and feel like the best years are ahead of me now.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst commented: “I would like to welcome Ben to our squad and I am delighted he has joined the club. He is a strong defender with great qualities and will further add to our options in that area.”

Ben Davies Liverpool applauds the Liverpool fans after appearing in a pre-season match against Osasuna at Anfield last August. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson added: “I am delighted Ben has chosen Rangers as the next step in his career and Giovanni and our coaching staff are looking forward to working with him as we head into the new season.”

Davies was reportedly close to joining Glasgow rivals Celtic back in January 2021 but Liverpool lured him away in the final hours of the transfer window on deadline day.

Faced with huge competition for a defensive spot alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, he was deemed surpluss to requirements at the Premier League giants.