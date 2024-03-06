Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers return to Europa League action this week as they travel to the Portuguese capital of Lisbon to face Benfica in the first leg of the their 16 knockout clash.

Philippe Clement's side enter the game on the back of a rare defeat to Motherwell at the weekend, where a James Tavernier penalty wasn't enough to rescue them vital points in the Scottish Premiership title race. That said, their opponents Benfica will face the Ibrox side in crisis mode after their own disastrous weekend result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 5-0 loss to title hopefuls FC Porto has left Eagles manager Roger Schmidt on the verge of the sack with former players and coaches claiming the manager looks "lost" and that players appear to be unsure on his coaching methods.

This week's tie is not the first time they club's have faced each other in the group stages of the Europa League, however, with the Portuguese champions taking on Steven Gerrard's side in Group D of the competition while games were played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The side's played out a breath-taking 3-3 draw last time they clashed at Estádio da Luz in a game that saw current Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez score a 91st minute equaliser after goals from Diogo Gonçalves (own goal), Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos had given Rangers the lead. The home leg game followed a similar path, with the Gers relinquishing a two goal lead late on at Ibrox in a 2-2 draw.

Benfica vs Rangers kick off time

Where: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Thursday 7 March, 8pm

The game will take place at the home of Benfica FC, Estádio da Luz, with kick off scheduled for 8pm BST (9pm local time).

Benfica vs Rangers latest team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clement will be still be missing a number of first team stars with Danilo, Abdallah Sima, Todd Cantwell, Alex Lowry, and Kieran Dowell all confirmed to be unavailable for the clash. Loan signing Oscar Cortes has now also been added to the injury list after picking up a muscle problem in the win over Kilmarnock last week.

Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Ben Davies were fit enough to be named on the bench in the weekend loss to Motherwell, though it is understood that the game will come to soon for Rabbi Matondo. Ross McAusland is also a huge doubt after he was taken off following a heavy challenge at the weekend.

What channel is Benfica vs Rangers on? TV details

If you're unable to get a ticket for the Europa League clash in Lisbon, you will still be able to watch the game via TNT Sports.

If you have a subscription to TNT Sports (via Sky or Virgin), then you are able to watch the game live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7.45pm, with kick off commencing 15 minutes later.