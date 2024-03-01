Philippe Clement's Rangers ensured they took another big three points the title race in midweek and will to stretch their winning run even further as they welcome Motherwell to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership tomorrow.

A second half comeback saw goals from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence secure a vital 2-1 win over an impressive Kilmarnock that kept that two points ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic, despite their 7-1 win over Dundee.

As Clement's side continue to tick the games down, the Scottish Premiership title race looks like it will go right down to the wire but the mission for the Gers is simple - keep winning and the title is yours once again.

Just as the Belgian's injury problems were looking to clear up though, he picked up a new worry in the win over Killie while there are still doubts over a couple of others heading into the game.

Glasgow World takes you through the injury outs and doubts ahead of Wednesday's match.

1 . GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Ayr's Nick McAllister and Rangers' Oscar Cortes in action during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match between Rangers and Ayr United at Ibrox Stadium, on February 10, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) Here is the latest injury news ahead of Rangers vs Motherwell. Cr. SNS Group. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . INELIGIBLE - Adam Devine The Motherwell loan star will, of course, be unavailable against his parent club.

3 . OUT - Todd Cantwell The Gers midfielder is still missing with a hamstring injury. Photo: SNS Group