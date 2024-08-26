He’s amongst players expected to leave | SNS Group

Rangers transfer business has been debated.

A Rangers transfer situation has been hit with the bizarre label by one ex-star.

Todd Cantwell is out in the Ibrox cold currently after handing in a transfer request earlier this window. With less than a week to go before the deadline this Friday, time is running out for the playmaker who joined in January 2023 to take his leave from Rangers.

The ex-Norwich City star’s situation has been reviewed by Derek Ferguson, who reckons there is no way back for Cantwell at Rangers now. His lack of movement out the way has left him bemused. The former midfielder told Ibrox News: “The fans are no going to accept him now, once you ask for a transfer.

“It’s baffling because I thought when he asked for a transfer I’m thinking, ‘Right, there must be two or three clubs sniffing about, ready to take him on board’.

“Here we are [a month] later, there’s absolutely no news, he’s training but he’s not even playing. It’s absolutely bizarre. And credit to the manager this time he left the door open to him. He says, ‘Listen, have a think about it and come back to me because there’s a position in the squad where we would welcome you back. He seems to have knocked that back.”

Meanwhile, Ferguson previously indicated that Rabbi Matondo is on ‘£34k per-week’ at Rangers, with Blackburn Rovers keen to sign the winger who netted a double during Saturday’s 6-0 win vs Ross County. The ex-star reckons those wages mean he is one who could be sold.

He added on the claim to Ibrox News: “The other thing is in terms of the wages because you hear the rumours up here in terms of what he’s on. And for the Scottish Premiership it seems a hell of a lot of money that he’s on.

“I think the manager would like to have him out of the squad because he needs fresh faces in. Rabbi’s been there a good while now and the manager’s had a good year to have a look at him. Maybe he’s not his type. If he goes I’m sure he goes with the fans’ best wishes.”