Morgan Whittaker - Plymouth | Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with transfer moves for the attacker this summer.

Morgan Whittaker insists his focus is with Plymouth amid speculation surrounding a move to Rangers - but it isn’t easy to deal with.

The forward scored a raker against QPR in a gutsy 1-1 draw for Wayne Rooney’s side at Loftus Road, finishing the game with nine men. Whittaker pounced on a loose touch by Sam Field to slam the ball home from 25 yards in the Championship clash.

It was reported this transfer window that Rangers had a bid in excess of £7m including add-ons rejected for the forward who ‘wants to make the move to Scotland.’ Whittaker was asked about the speculation swirling around him this summer and says while it can be difficult to deal with, his mind is at his current employers.

He told Sky: “I am playing here and that is what I want to be doing. It’s football, you are going to want to play at the highest level you can. It is obviously going to be tough but my head is here and I am playing here at the minute. That is my main focus.”

Former defender Curtis Davies - who counts Birmingham City, Hull City and Derby County amongst his ex-clubs - says Whittaker he has the bottle to still perform when the going gets tough.

He added: “I think you have seen with Jack Clarke and his performances for Sunderland, he now might be going to Ipsiwch. With Morgan Whittaker, if there is anybody who had any doubts on his ability and his ability to muck in when chips are down, he showed it today.