Former referee Bobby Madden has reviewed the decisions

Bobby Madden has cast his eye over three VAR decisions during Rangers vs Celtic.

The latest Old Firm clash ended in a 3-3 draw and had its helping of refereeing decisions from John Beaton and VAR official Nick Walsh. First off, it was to penalise Connor Goldson for a handball inside the Rangers box.

Next it was to deem Alistair Johnston to have fouled Fabio Silva in the Celtic penalty area, with Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers accusing the Ibrox star of ‘simulation’ post-match. VAR’s final intervention came minutes later as a Cyriel Dessers goal was ruled out for a foul on away midfielder Tomoki Iwata in the build-up.

Celtic remain a point clear at the top of the league but Rangers have a game in hand. Taking to his Instagram page, ex-referee Madden has delivered his opinion on the three big calls.

Celtic penalty

“Given the current criteria this is a penalty. If you are the minority that don’ think it’s correct, blame the criteria.”

Rangers penalty

“This is a penalty. Yes, there attacker had been falling regularly, but you can only judge this incident. His reaction is theatrical but you can’t ignore the fact that the defender is turned and makes clear contact with the attackers thigh.

“The defender makes minimal contact with the ball which is not significant enough to justify the contact the follows as the attacker would retain possession. Some people asking for a second caution for the defender, that’s not warranted. The award of a penalty is enough as the challenge isn’t reckless.”

Disallowed Rangers goal