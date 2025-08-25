Bolton Wanderers are still after Celtic star man whilst Rangers are told by ex Leeds United star they need to sign striker that can cause ‘chaos’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic have had varying fortunes as they begin their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaigns, however both clubs struggled in their Champions League play-off matches.

Rangers followed up their midweek disaster against Club Brugge with yet another poor domestic performance against St Mirren, where they were held to a 1-1 draw. On the other side of the city, it was normal service resumed for Celtic where they beat Livingston 3-0 at Parkhead. They now prepare for a tough second leg tie against Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With important upcoming European fixtures for both sides of the old firm, there is still a lot of work to be done in the transfer window. Here’s the latest transfer news coming out of both Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Bolton Wanderers still keen on Johnny Kenny

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Bolton Wanderers as they sit fifteenth in EFL League One after five games. Celtic striker, Johnny Kenny has been linked with Greater Manchester club, however at the start of this month the Irishman signed a new contract at Celtic Park.

Despite this, according to journalist, Alan Nixon, Bolton aren’t finished trying to gain Kenny’s signature just yet. He said: “Bolton are refusing to give up on Celtic striker Johnny Kenny. Wanderers are planning one final move to land the forward, who has signed an extended deal since they began their pursuit, but could yet be surplus this season.”

Kenny came off the bench to score on Saturday for Celtic against Livingston, netting the third goal in their 3-0 victory. The 22-year old has always reiterated his ambition to play Champions League football, speaking to the Daily Mail earlier this month, he said: “I want to achieve everything possible at this club. I want to play Champions League football, win every trophy available and score goals. That’s my aim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny signed for Celtic in 2021 and has had a number of successful loan spells, most notably with Shamrock Rovers where he scored 20 goals in 39 appearances last year. The striker’s European ambitions may be a blow to Bolton’s transfer hopes, but with Kenny’s goalscoring record it appears they’re willing to go the extra mile.

Rangers told to sign striker that would cause ‘chaos’ by nine-in-a-row hero

After a difficult start to life in Glasgow for Russell Martin, former Rangers and Leeds United defender, David Robertson thinks he has a solution to the Ibrox side’s woes. Robertson claims the club need to sign a certain type of attacker if they’ve got any chance of turning their fortunes around this season.

Speaking to Ibrox News, he said: “A target to hit can maybe cause a bit of chaos, mixing up the game up a bit, getting the ball forward early, getting in behind, getting it right into a striker who can maybe flick-on or hold the ball up. Just mix the game up a bit, because I think it’s a bit predictable against the teams that just sit and defend.”

Robertson, who has suggested that Jamie Vardy would be a good move for the Gers in the past, also stated that his old team need to find a way to break teams down domestically. He said: “The likes of Dundee, they sit in, defend, and they’ll be happy with a point. There needs to be a different way to play to counteract that. They don’t have a [Brian] Laudrup or a [Paul] Gascoigne, who can single-handedly break those teams down.”