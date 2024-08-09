Philippe Clement during a Rangers training session | SNS Group

The playmaker had been frozen out of the senior squad by Ibrox boss Philippe Clement after handing in a transfer request

Bombed out Rangers star Todd Cantwell has made a shock return to the first-team fold after he was pictured in training with Philippe Clement’s squad ahead of this weekend’s Premiership meeting with Motherwell at Hampden Park.

The former Norwich City playmaker was banished to train with the club’s B-team rather than be involved in pre-season games against Manchester United, Birmingham and Union Berlin after Clement dropped the bombshell news last month that the 26-year-old had handed in a second transfer request. As a result, he was also removed from the Light Blues European squad list for the Dynamo Kyiv tie.

However, he wasn’t part of the Gers’ second string XI who faced Middlesbrough reserves at Auchenhowie earlier this week. And despite sparking talk of a possible return after being put through his paces on the eve of the league fixture with the Steelmen, it’s been reported that he could still become the latest player to depart Glasgow.

Turkish media outlets claim a permanent move to Trabzonspor is now on the cards. It follows a whirlwind visit from one of the Super Lig outfit’s directors, who arrived in Scotland via private jet to kick-off ‘positive’ negotiations with Cantwell over the weekend. The report by Karadeni Gazete states Trabzonspor boss Abdullah Avci has turned his attention to the English attacker after a transfer swoop for Austrian international Muhammed Cham collapsed. It’s suggested Cantwell would be open to “new challenge” in Turkey, where he would be reunited with John Lundstram and Borna Barisic, who signed for Trabzonspor earlier this summer after leaving Ibrox at their end of their contracts respectively. It’s stated: “According to the information received, a burgundy-blue manager came to Glasgow by private plane the other day to meet with Todd Cantwell. The same plane returned to Turkey a few hours later. The claimants claimed that the meeting was positive and that the Cantwell transfer would be made official in a short time.”

Despite the fallout over his future, Clement has always maintained that the player could still have a change of heart and opt to stay at Rangers. The Belgian told Sky Sports: “As long as a player is here and we believe in his qualities, the door is always open. But of course, we need to focus on the guys who are totally with our minds in the club and to getting the results in the next couple of weeks. So we will see what happens.” Trabzonspor slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Rapid Vienna in their Europa League qualifier on Thursday night, during which Lundstram was taken off after 70 minutes, while Barisic didn’t feature. They begin their domestic campaign against Sivasspor on Sunday. Cantwell is highly-regarded in the report, which says: “While playing for Norwich City, the English number 10 was on the list of world giants with his performances. Todd Cantwell was known as the 'Velvet Wristed Number 10' due to his excellent game vision and ability to use his feet and head at the same time. “