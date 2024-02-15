Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a notion of striker requirement - and one pundit wonders whether Cyriel Dessers can be the man Philippe Clement can hang his Rangers hat on.

The Nigerian international struck twice against Ross County in a 3-1 win Premiership win that takes the club level on points with leaders Celtic. But it was a night of running themes in Dessers' Ibrox career so far, as he also passed up several golden chances to add to his tally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall he has scored 14 times this season and former Ibrox striker Steven Thompson has revisited the cries for a new forward to arrive at Rangers in January. Fabio Silva fills that void on loan from Wolves but the pundit doesn't believe he will be a clinical finisher, and while another January recruit in Oscar Cortes has impressed, he wonders whether the Rangers goal burden will fall to Dessers.

Thompson told Sportsound: "I feel as if Cortes has a lot to offer. Really bright when he came on. Should have scored, missed a sitter, but I think he could be an important player in this last last run of games. You look at Dessers, scores two but probably should have been five.

"Does he hang his hat on Dessers scoring the goals in the vital moments that are going to be coming up? In January, everybody was saying Rangers need to sign another striker. For me, Fabio Silva is not an out and out goalscorer.

"So do you hang your hat on Dessers providing the goals required to take Rangers to the title? He might surprise us all and might be the man who does end with 20+ goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement