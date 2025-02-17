The pair featured together at Rangers and now one of them is with Man Utd.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey and Jesse Lingard are amongst those to have sent a message to one ex-Ibrox man after a brutal injury blow that ends his season.

Powerful defender Bassey arrived at Ibrox in 2020 and played a part in the club clinching Premiership glory during his maiden campaign. He was a key figure for Rangers en route to the Europa League final in 2022 before making the club serious cash by joining Dutch giants Ajax for a club record fee of around £20 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassey is now shining for Fulham in the Premier League and one of his ex-teammates is thriving with Manchester United. Amad Diallo’s loan spell at Ibrox didn’t go totally to plan but he did help win the Scottish Cup and has since rebuilt stock with Sunderland.

Now a key man for Ruben Amorim, he has nine goals and seven assists this campaign but a major blow has been struck. Diallo picked up an ankle injury in training ahead of Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham that will now leave him out of action for an unspecified amount of weeks.

Man Utd confirmed: “Our reigning Player of the Month sustained the problem in training at Carrington, ahead of Sunday's 16:30 GMT kick-off at Tottenham in the Premier League. Obviously, he will miss the game at a ground where he has already scored this season, in the Carabao Cup, and is now expected to be out of action for a number of weeks.”

Diallo took to Instagram and other social media platforms to say: “Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

It has sparked waves of support including one from his ex-Rangers and Man Utd teammates. Bassey posted “Amad 😢😢❤️” on Instagram and ex-Man Utd star Jesse Lingard said “Speedy recovery king.” Antony, on loan at Real Betis from Old Trafford, added “Good recovery that you come back stronger Hermano.”

During time in blue, Diallo featured 13 times with three goals in the 21/22 season. Now at Manchester United, he has scored 12 times and notched nine assists with his appearance tally now up at 57.

Amorim’s verdict on the injury is that it will prove season-ending: "Amad is out for sure until the end of the season. Amad was alone. He was doing a tackle. The feet were sticking in the grass and some players felt during training sickness so it is everything.

"Sometimes in moments, everything goes wrong but we have to face the challenge and to focus on the next game. That's all."