Everton and Tottenham were two of the clubs who were linked with the Rangers striker.

A Rangers star has declared the latest on his Ibrox future amid interest from top Premier League clubs.

Hamza Igamane has proven a star buy for boss Philippe Clement since coming in from FAR Rabat in his native Morocco in the summer. He might not have scored in six games but the Belgian boss has still be impressed by what the forward has displayed in his maiden Light Blues season.

It has sparked interest and during the winter transfer window, it was claimed that Everton were close to a deal in January while Tottenham were also said to be ‘doing work’ surrounding the striker. Such claims have been followed up in Morocco in an interview with Igamane, where it’s stated by Onze Mondial that the Rangers star is “arousing the curiosity of many English bigwigs” of which the likes of Everton, Tottenham and others fall into that category.

He states that he has everything he needs and for now is happy in Scotland, thanks his representatives for bringing him to the nation. Igamane said: “I am happy in Scotland. I spend a lot of time at home outside of training and matches. I have everything I need, I lack nothing. I have to thank the Rangers management for putting me in such conditions.

“I just have to concentrate on football and my performances on the pitch. I don’t necessarily feel a change of scenery compared to Morocco, because the supporters give me a lot of love. I want to thank my advisors, VV Consulting, for the work accomplished, for their support and their professionalism.

“They offered me the opportunity to sign here, in Scotland, in an environment that suits me perfectly. Rangers is a club with a huge history. Thank God, I scored quite a few goals right from the start and generally had a successful start in Europe. I am very happy about it.

“It is true that in terms of climate, there is a significant difference between Morocco and Scotland (laughs). But that is the daily life of football. You have to work, hang on, give the best of yourself, then there is no reason why it should not work.

”Honestly, I was put in the best conditions here. We have all the means to succeed at this club, so it is up to me to assume my responsibilities.”