The former Rangers man has sent a move to a former teammate after a deal was sealed.

Calvin Bassey is amongst a clutch of Rangers stars past and present who are wishing one ex-ace good wishes after a move.

At a club like the Light Blues, players are judged on trophies in the cabinet and Kemar Roofe is one of an exclusive club who’ve tasted title glory at Ibrox in the last decade. He helped the team win the Premiership in 2021 and helped the team to the Europa League final in 2022.

Roofe also won the Scottish Cup and League Cup during 102 appearances with 38 goals. However, his time was blighted by injury and he has spent the entirety of this season without a club after leaving Rangers at the end of last season. It’s now been confirmed that Derby County have snapped him up.

Congrats messages

A Derby statement reads: “Roofe, a free agent following the conclusion of his four-year spell at Scottish Premiership side Rangers last year, adds further depth to John Eustace’s attacking options for the remainder of the campaign.

“A short spell in Belgium with Anderlecht followed before Roofe made the move to Rangers in the summer of 2020 and he scored 18 goals during his first campaign, including one from inside his own half to win the UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season award. Roofe struck a further 20 times for the Ibrox club and he ended his time in Scotland with Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners’ medals.”

Some players of the past have sent messages, Bassey leading the charge over a man he shared a dressing room with. He said “Congrats my bro” while another ex-player and decorated Rangers hero Steven Davis commented on social media “Good luck mate.” Ianis Hagi is one of the current crop who worked with Roofe and he said “All the best big bro!”

‘Complicated’ deal

The former Rangers man admits it was a transfer he didn’t see coming. He said: “It's a move that I wasn't expecting at all from start to finish, but I won't get into the meat of it because it's all complicated, but the final part is the most important and I'm here now and I'm excited to get going.

“It has been all about mental strength, just to getting through what I needed to get through and also having the drive and the focus to stay fit and keep working on myself and keep running every day, keep doing my gym work every day until the opportunity came along and finally it has."