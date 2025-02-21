Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has spoken out for the first time on the San Francisco 49ers takeover bid

Under-siege Philippe Clement has addressed how ongoing Rangers talks with billionaire owners of American NFL giants, the San Francisco 49ers, could affect his position in the dugout.

Leeds United chairman and 49ers supremo Paraag Marathe is leading a US-led takeover bid of the Ibrox club, which would see the American consortium take full control of the Light Blues.

It’s been widely reported that high-profile discussions have been carried out over a number of months and that sources close to Rangers are confident a multi-million pound deal will be struck by the end of the current season.

The potential takeover could have implications for Clement's future in Govan, with the new overlords expected to put their own stamp on the team. However, the Belgian admits he isn't concerned by the prospect of uncertainty surrounding his job.

Quizzed on the talks with the NFL franchise as he spoke to the media on Friday, Clement stated: “Those are business questions. I think the club addressed those things in the last couple of days. I am here, like I said, for the sporting side, and I will see in one moment of time if things change for the club.

“I'm purely focused on the team and the performances. That's my job. There is never a club where the manager is involved in these kind of of things. If things change and there is a different budget then of course, you are involved in it. That's business.

“Those are rumours for the moment, there is nothing to talk about until something happens. It's the same as with transfers in the window. I'm focused on the team and not the rumours, because otherwise I would forget to do my job, which is to make these players better and get better results.”

Asked if the prospect of new ownership could alter his position, Clement responded: “No. No. I'm busy now with the group, the players and the next game - all of that. Those are the things that I'm in control of. It's about the job every day, and getting the best out of the players.”

