The playmaker left Rangers in the summer. | SNS Group

The Rangers exit story has been given a new twist.

Todd Cantwell insists he never once asked to not play for Rangers as he opens up on swapping Ibrox for Blackburn Rovers.

The playmaker joined from Norwich City during the Michael Beale era and while he remained a regular last season under Philippe Clement, things took a turn in pre-season. After a friendly against Birmingham City, the Belgian returned to a post-match press conference after it had finished to reveal Cantwell had asked for an exit.

Cantwell was banished to train away from the senior squad but speaking on his Rangers exit to Sky Sports, the Blackburn Rovers man insists he did not say he didn’t want to play for Rangers. He explained: “Yeah, listen, it was his decision to tell the press, that that was my decision.

"We'd spoken internally for a while before the season had finished and ultimately we couldn't find a happy medium for both. Listen, the one thing I am desperate to clear up is that I never, ever said I didn't want to play for Rangers Football Club. That never came out of my mouth and never would.

“It was great pride and great feeling that I can’t describe playing for that club and I never, ever could. Those decisions were taken out of my hands. I understand why the manager made it clear that we wouldn’t work together move forward but that was never something I said.

"With the manager going, the backroom staff go with them, so it felt like a different place and listen, I think when a new manager comes in they have to put their stamp on things and, you know, I think we had a bit of a bounce.

"We got ourselves in a really good position to go on and do well and I've got full respect for the manager and the management at Rangers now but I didn't believe it was the right place for me to be, and they are personal reasons.

"I think you don't have to look too far behind tactics and the way a team plays and how you get the best version of yourself. I think at 26, if you're not sure what the best changing room for you to be in is then ultimately, you'll probably bounce around quite a lot. I made a decision, it's a bold decision and yeah, let's see how it unfolds."