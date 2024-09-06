Vaclav Cerny of Rangers felt they were "outclassed everywhere" against Celtic | Getty Images

The Czech winger made his Old Firm debut at Celtic Park but admitted his side were “outclassed” in every department

Vaclav Cerny insists Rangers were “outclassed in everything” by Celtic during last weekend’s 3-0 Old Firm hammering at Parkhead - despite manager Philippe Clement denying there is a gulf between the two clubs.

The on-loan Wolfsburg winger made little impact on his derby debut in Glasgow’s east end he acknowledged that the Hoops were dominant throughout the 90 minutes. The Czech Republic international - who is currently preparing for his country’s Nations League double-header against Georgia and Ukraine - admitted he had no complaints about the outcome.

Cerny also confessed he was taken aback by the passion and feisty nature of the fixture, describing it as “more brutal” than the Prague rivalry he grew up watching as a kid.

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny (R) in action against Celtic | SNS Group

“We didn't do well at all, they outclassed us in everything,” Cerny admitted. “Now we have to catch them at any cost, that's our main goal. I haven't seen such a rivalry for a long time. Of course, I never played for Sparta Prague or Slavia Prague in their derby. But compared with our main derby it is far bigger and more brutal.”

Despite the defeat to Celtic, Cerny admits has enjoyed his start to life in Glasgow and is looking forward to testing himself against the likes of big guns Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League over the coming months. He added: “I am happy there at Rangers so far.

“I am playing in Europe which I wouldn't have got at Wolfsburg. And my own personal situation on the pitch is good too which is what I wanted. We were disappointed to go out of the Champions League because it was hugely affected by the meaningless red card we got. It was a shame we lost it in such a way. At least we were able to go straight to the Europa League after that.

“The draw is wonderful. I'm most looking forward to playing against the big names, of course, but also to the atmosphere at home games. It will be a great experience. I wouldn't say leaving Wolfsburg was inevitable but it was my wish. And I'm very glad that a club like Rangers entered into negotiations with me and then it went quickly.

“For me, it was the obvious choice. A lot of people ask me about the Scottish League and I would like to say that I don't think it is significantly different from other top European competitions. There are obviously better quality clubs and lesser quality ones. The top four teams in Scotland at least all have great football quality. Now I hope to be involved in the national team. I played against Georgia from the start at the Euros this summer, but was substituted. But we dominated them and if we do that again in our next game against them, we can win.”