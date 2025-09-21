A look at the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic during the Premier Sports Cup weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Rangers secure their spot at Hampden by defeating Hibs, Celtic prepare for their match at Firhill against Partick Thistle on Sunday afternoon.

In what has been a season overshadowed by off the field issues thus far, Celtic’s 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park has slightly lifted the mood in the East End of Glasgow. The Hoops now gear up for Partick Thistle, who they face in the quarter finals of the League Cup. Rangers, Motherwell and St Mirren have all already booked their places in the semis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the city, Rangers emerged victorious against Hibs to end Russell Martin’s five game winless run. A Nico Raskin header gave the home side the lead as the Belgian International finally looks to have squashed the beef with the Rangers boss. Bojan Miovski then converted just before half time to secure the win. As expected, protests were aplenty at Ibrox despite the win, as fans clearly still want Martin to be sacked.

Here’s a look at the latest news coming from both Celtic Park and Ibrox:

Celtic ace has English Premier League ‘dream’

Alistair Johnston has claimed he has ambitions to play south of the border in the English Premier League one day. The Celtic defender was pictured at the Newcastle United game on Thursday night in their 2-1 defeat to Barcelona and has said that playing Premier League football is the ‘dream for pretty much every player’.

Speaking on the Park the Bus podcast, he said: “If you were to say that I was able to finish my career at Celtic, it means that I’ve done something right. For a club of this magnitude to want to keep you in the building for that long. At the same time, I’m a player who has struggled when I’ve gotten satisfied or comfortable. I think that’s sometimes where my game can lag a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Premier League is a dream for pretty much every player, it’s the highest level you can play at. But luckily in my time at Celtic I’ve been able to play in some pretty big matches in the Champions League. I don’t think that match against Rangers can be looked down upon either.”

Johnston was signed by Ange Postecoglou for Celtic in 2023 and has been one of the first names on the team sheet since joining. However, the Canadian is currently sidelined for three months after suffering a hamstring injury against Kairat Almaty.

Former Rangers stopper wants Ibrox return

Robby McCrorie has stated he has ambitions to come back to Rangers after leaving the club in 2024. The 27-year old struggled to make his way into the first team at Ibrox, therefore moved to Kilmarnock to get more minutes. Now on loan at Danish second tier side, Esbjerg FB, the Scotland International hasn’t ruled out an Ibrox return.

According to the Daily Record He said: “There’s something in me that I believe one day I can definitely go back there. Not just to be a Rangers goalkeeper - I want to be going back to be THE goalkeeper. I felt things were starting to align for me in 2023. I’d come through, had my loans, played well whenever I got the opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCrorie had some impressive performances in a Rangers jersey - notably keeping a clean sheet in an Old Firm game when Allan McGregor was injured. Despite this, he was never able to make secure his position as number one.

He said: “It got to the point where I felt ready, that I was good enough. Then you've got a Rangers legend that's retiring and I was thinking ‘here’s an opportunity for the number one jersey’. I just felt like that was the moment, my time… but it didn't materialise.”