Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines this Sunday morning.

It’s cup action on the agenda for Rangers and Celtic this weekend as the Premiership takes a backseat.

Fan protests took place against head coach Russell Martin and CEO Patrick Stewart continuing in their roles at Ibrox amid a dreadful start to the season. Martin’s side rode the disruptions though to book their place in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw thanks to a 2-0 victory against Hibs.

Celtic meanwhile look for their place at the national stadium alongside St Mirren, Motherwell and their rivals when they face Partick Thistle on Sunday. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Billy Dodds on Youssef Chermiti

Former Ibrox coach and striker Billy Dodds says the club have heaped huge pressure on summer signing Youssef Chermiti. The forward didn’t score at previous club Everton in over 20 games but Rangers have forked out a deal worth £8m that could rise to £10m with add-ons as they look to unlock potential he displayed with Sporting Lisbon.

Dodds said via Go Radio: “I got a glimpse of him on Saturday (vs Hearts), a big raw lad. Looks as if he can be quite athletic and pacey, but I really couldn't call it just now. But one thing I do know, if you're spending eight million quid, he has to be a player of some sort, and they can't afford to get this one wrong.

“The pressure's on the young lad and it shouldn't be like that, that's the feeling I get. So we'll see in the next few weeks, come back to me on that one if you invite me back on. Sometimes it takes a wee while to get adjusted to the club. That's happened, as we know, to a lot of Rangers players coming to the club who are new. So it's definitely a question for later on, but certainly a bit of pressure on the lad with that fee.”

Celtic hero on Rangers bankruptcy

Hoops hero Johan Mjallby has been asked about rivalry between Celtic and Rangers, and how it changed when the latter plummeted into the lower leagues amid financial difficulties. The former centre-back spent six years at Celtic and won three titles alongside the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup twice. He was assistant to Neil Lennon during the Irishman’s first stint in charge and won the title a further three times.

He told Fotbollskanalen: “They were very strong, they invested incredibly hard and brought in a lot of Dutch players. Rangers were actually strong until I came back as assistant manager, then they failed when they went bankrupt. But during my time they were still… They spent a lot more money than Celtic and were a powerful team, no question about it. It was awesome to experience.

“Of course, I understand that it may not be so exciting, it’s either Celtic or Rangers who win. It’s two great whites in a goldfish bowl, anything else is impossible. That made the hunger and the goals so strong that we had to do something in Europe. If you went out early in Europe it was a bit like popping a balloon.

“Then Champions League nights at Celtic Park under the electric lights were something completely crazy and a treat to be a part of. I’m incredibly proud and love the club. It’s quite fun when you’re out there, it’s only been two or three years since it stopped happening as much. If I’m in Glasgow City Centre, those habits often stop. If it’s a Celtic supporter, they stop straight away, run out, hug you and take a selfie and so on. If it’s from Rangers, an arm comes out, but I can’t say here what they’re shouting.”