Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and counterpart Philippe Clement are claimed like the same man.

Callum O'Hare already has a transfer wish amid reports of interest from Celtic and Rangers.

The Premiership rivals have been mentioned as two sides who are keen on the former England youth international, who is shining for Coventry City. Three La Liga clubs also reportedly watched him in a match with West Brom recently, with Celtic and Rangers claimed to be monitoring him.

Rated at £2.1m by Transfermarkt, he will be available on a free transfer come the summer as he is yet to sign a new deal. He will be in high demand after nine goals and four assists so far in the English Championship. Coventry boss Mark Robins recently confirmed to the Coventry Telegraph that's because O'Hare is holding out for a Premier League move.

He said: "Callum wants to keep his options open, and I think everyone will have gleaned that by now, and that's his prerogative.

"We have offered him a contract, and a good contract at that, and he wants to keep his options open to see if there are Premier League clubs wanting to take him - whether we get into the Premier League and then we become an option, or become an option anyway.

"I think all options are on the table and he just wants to keep them open, and that's his prerogative."

Robins also told Coventry Live in January: “Look, everyone knows that Callum is out of contract and there’s a lot of speculation around it, and that will continue until he makes his decision public. But the truth of it is he’s been offered a contract, and a really good contract at that.

"He is free to determine what’s best for his future and at the end of the day that’s it as far as I am concerned. If he’s deciding to move on then that’s entirely up to him. We want to keep him and he knows where we stand on it.