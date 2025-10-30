Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a barnstorming week in Glasgow but attentions now turn to a blockbuster League Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic.

The Old Firm will write another instalment as both sides battle to face either Motherwell or St Mirren in December’s Premier Sports Cup final. Next to nobody would have predicted Danny Rohl in the Rangers dugout for the game and even less could have imagined former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill returning to the Hoops technical area this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is the situation now though as Rangers look to recover under their new head coach and Celtic seek a fresh boss after Brendan Rodgers’ shock resignation. From an ex Newcastle United man’s potential of being that man for Celtic to a slamming of Rangers recruitment, here are some of the latest headlines with regards the Old Firm pair.

Craig Bellamy to Celtic latest

Former Newcastle United, Liverpool and Celtic forward Bellamy is one candidate believed to be of major interest to the Hoops. He has impressed in management at the Welsh national team, having previously coached alongside Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany at Burnley. He has playing experience at Celtic alongside several notable clubs in England.

It’s reported in the Daily Record: “Record Sport understands the Parkhead club’s head of football operations Paul Tisdale is drawing up a short list of potential candidates following the shock axing of Brendan Rodgers on Monday night. Bellamy has emerged already as a person of considerable interest.

“Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna was made the early front runner but we revealed yesterday that it would cost around £5m in compensation in order to plunder the 39-year-old and his backroom staff from Portman Road. While cash rich Celtic would not necessarily be scared off by such a whopping fee it’s believed a deal to release Bellamy from his contract with the Welsh FA would be more affordable even though it still has three more years to run. Bellamy, however, would have to be convinced to leave his country in the lurch at a time when they are chasing down a place in next summer’s World Cup Finals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Warnock on Rangers recruitment

Former Sheffield United, QPR and Aberdeen boss Warnock is now an advisor at non-league side Torquay United, but has not taken his eye off Scottish football. He has noted the recruitment done at Ibrox, with a key man in the process being sporting director Kevin Thelwell. He has not missed with a scathing assessment on talkSPORT.

Warnock simply said: “Rangers’ recruitment has been a disgrace. Some of those players would get in my Torquay side.”

There were some high profile signings that have come under scrutiny, including an £8m deal rising to £10m for Everton forward Youssef Chermiti, where the forward failed to score a senior goal. Permanent deals for the likes of Oscar Cortes and Emmanuel Fernandez have also been questioned, the former out on loan and the latter seemingly frozen out of plans to date.