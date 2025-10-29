The latest Celtic and Rangers headlines ahead of tonight’s Scottish Premiership fixtures

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are back in action today as the Scottish Premiership prepares for its midweek fixtures.

The Hoops, fresh from Brendan Rodgers’ bombshell decision to leave the club, will take on Falkirk while Rangers are up against Hibs at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve rounded up the latest club headlines ahead of the league action this evening.

Celtic rivals receive significant injury boost ahead of next clash

Celtic opponents Falkirk have been given an important injury boost ahead of their meeting with the Hoops this evening. Winger Ethan Ross has confirmed that after almost three months on the sidelines with an ankle injury, he is ready to make an impact on the team’s impressive season in the Scottish Premiership.

Ross has been absent since August after he was forced off the pitch early during the Bairns’ clash with Livingston. After being helped off the pitch, the 24-year-old had to undergo surgery on his ankle, with a 12-week lay-off quoted for his recovery.

“I did manage to wrap my head around it quickly,” Ross revealed, via Falkirk Herald. “I knew I wanted to be back sooner but I knew I had to be right. The Livingston game was the third time I’d done my right ankle this season, having not done it previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I knew I’d had problems with that ankle. I wanted it to be as strong as it could be because this is a massive season, not just for the club but for myself.

“The well wishes I got when it was announced I was going to be out for a significant amount of time, it was overwhelming. It put the fire in my belly to get back on the pitch as quickly as I could to play in front of those fans.”

Barry Ferguson gets behind Rangers loanee Mikey Moore

Rangers legend and former interim manager Barry Ferguson has backed loan ace Mikey Moore and defended him against recent criticism.

The 18-year-old joined the club on a season-long loan in August and has made 13 appearances so far in all competitions for the Light Blues, including three Scottish Premiership starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore has contributed two assists so far but is yet to score a goal for himself since his arrival at Ibrox. The rising star hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet but Rangers are going through a turbulent season, and few things have unfolded the way many expected.

“In the last couple of games he has come on, he has looked brighter. There has been a lot made of him, you have to remember he is still only 18 as well,” Ferguson said of Moore, speaking on the Go Radio football show.

“I would like to see our own homegrown players get the opportunity. But he definitely showed signs where he was desperate to make an impact. And he certainly made an impact when he came on, the young man.”

Read next: Tottenham hero who had transfer personally funded by Dermot Desmond emerges as next Celtic manager contender