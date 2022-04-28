Celtic ‘cut-price’ transfer tipped and Rangers ‘never experienced’ admission

Latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has provided an update on Connor Goldson’s contract status with the club.

The Dutchman confirmed the centre-back, whose deal expires in the summer, is yet to agree a new contract at Ibrox.

Goldson has been one of the club’s key players since his arrival in 2018 and has made 216 appearances, scoring 20 goals and assisting his teammates on eight occasions.

Despite his importance to Van Bronckhorst’s team there is yet to be any update regarding a new deal for the 29-year-old.

“There’s no news,” Van Bronckhorst said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“We’re working in the last weeks of the season and we are fully focused on performing on the pitch so no new news.”

Rangers’ boss went on to insist that the situation regarding Goldson’s contract will not affect the centre-back’s performances for the remainder of the campaign.

“I’ve never experienced in my coaching career when a player is out of contract that it affects them,” Van Bronckhorst added.

“It’s a circumstance that’s happening a lot. Connor is handling it really well.

“He’s performing well and it doesn’t have a negative influence on him and it definitely hasn’t had a negative influence on me.

“It’s just the way it is in football where you have to perform no matter what. Especially in a club the size of Rangers. He’s been doing that and winning games to bring success to this club.”

Elsewhere in Glasgow, Celtic are said to have found their replacement for Jota if the on-loan winger doesn’t join on a permanent deal this summer.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail ’s back page on Wednesday, the Hoops are interested in signing Ola Solbakken if they can’t secure Jota’s services.