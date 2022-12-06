Barry Ferugson believes the Light Blues have too much to do to overhaul their Glasgow rivals at the summit

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson reckons Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic must hit a ‘serious brick wall’ to allow the Ibrox side back into the title race this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s reigning champions currently sit nine points clear of their rivals at the top of the table, and with both clubs already out of European competition the league will be the ultimate priority.

Ferguson admits he is excited to witness the brand of football new Gers boss Michael Beale wants to implement but concedes it will take a monumental effort to claw back the gap on the Hoops, who he confessed are enjoyable to watch.

Ryan Kent of Rangers battles for possession with Liel Abada of Celtic

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Ferguson said: “It’s a big ask for Rangers, but I’ve been in the game a long time to know that crazy things can happen in football. Do I see Rangers clawing back the nine points? Only if Celtic hit a serious brick wall.

“They’ve got to win that (game against Hibernian). I’m sure Michael Beale will want that as well. He says that he wants a real attack-minded team. That’s what the Rangers fans expect, Rangers taking the game to teams. Really expansive, full-back’s high and wide, numbers get into the box, and the midfield dominating the game. I’m looking forward to next Thursday night to see how Michael Beale sets his team up and how Rangers go about the job.

“He (Postecoglou) has got a very attack-minded style of football and I’ll be honest with you, it is good to watch. High-energy, they press high up the pitch, they know their roles and reponsibiiies within the team.

“Rangers have got a tough job to try and claw that nine points back, but I’m looking forward to seeing what style of play and what shape Rangers are going to bring to the game.”

Meanwhile, expectations over Ianis Hagi’s return timeline have been tempered by his dad and ex-Barcelona legend Gheorge.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi has been injured since January.

The attacking midfielder has been sidelined for almost 12 months after undergoing surgey on a knee injury picked up during a Scottish Cup victory over Stirling Albion in January. The Romanian has since been put through a gruelling recovery and rehabilitation programme and was pictured back in training on the grass a fortnight ago.

In a recent interview with Rangers TV, Hagi stated he hoped to return after the World Cup break but his father has confirmed his son will still need to be cautious, insisting it may take him a bit longer to build himself back up to full match sharpness.

