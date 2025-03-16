Celtic pundit goes fishing with next Rangers manager question as Hoops approval given to one possible candidate
Celtic hero Chris Sutton has sarcastically admitted he would be happy if Rangers gave Barry Ferguson the Ibrox manager’s job on a permanent basis.
The Light Blues interim boss guided his players to their first Old Firm victory at Celtic Park since 2020 on Sunday, with Hamza Igamane’s stunning late winner moving the Gers to within 13 points of their Glasgow rivals, who may now have to wait until the Premiership splits next month to clinch the title.
In conversation with Sky Sports presenter Eilidh Barbour and Rangers hero Scott Arfield post-match, Sutton suggested he would be thrilled to see Ferguson offer the position long-term as they debated how the squad will be feeling amid a period of uncertainty.
Arfield - making his co-commentary debut - said: “I think that’s why Barry Ferguson is in there. There was so much disjoint, so much disillusion within the fanbase. There was no relatability and connection from the management team into the stands to the players. It was all just a bit muddled up.
“So that’s obviously why Barry Ferguson and his staff were brought in. But he’s now exceeded the expectations. His remit before he got the job was obviously to try to get a result here and to progress in Europe as far as they can. And he’s done it.”
Fellow pundit Chris Sutton interrupted to ask “Would you give Barry the job?”.
Afrield replied: “I’m not the chairman of Glasgow Rangers, so I cannot put myself in there but I don’t think he’s done himself any harm whatsoever,” before throwing the same question back to Sutton.
He joked: “Well, from a Celtic point of view I would, yeah!”