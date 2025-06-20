Aberdeen have been poking fun at their Scottish Premiership rivals in a new Instagram post

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen have been trolling their top-flight Scottish Premiership rivals with a new humorous montage which pokes fun at the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs among others.

The Dons shared a clip on their Instagram page to mark fixture release day which has gone down like a strom with fans of Scottish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen enjoyed a fruitful 2024/25 season which began with the club’s best ever start to a league season under Jimmy Thelin, and ending with the club triumphing over Celtic at Hampden to end their 35-year-wait to win the Scottish Cup while also ensuring a return to Europe next term.

The Dandies finished their season in fifth position and will be optimistic of improving on that showing next term after taking huge steps in the right direction. They start this term with an away clash against Hearts before playing host to the champions in what promises to be a testing start to the season.

Aberdeen post humorous montage on social media

Aberdeen finished their 11 top-flight rivals with a video which signals when they play each team during the first half of the season.

It includes rubbing salt into the fresh wounds of Celtic with a clip of Hoops skipper Callum McGregor in tears after their Scottish Cup penalty shootout defeat to the Dons last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for their game against bitter rivals Rangers at Ibrox on November 1 they played the controversial clip of John Brown claiming a decision not to award Nico Raskin a goal at Easter Road last season was “corrupt”.

They also poked fun at last term’s surprise package Dundee United by showing a series of tweets from the Tannadice club celebrating their qualification for the Europa League only for Aberdeen to spoil their party by winning the Scottish Cup and relegating them to the Conference League instead.

The post has so far been liked by 5,438 football fans on Instagram and has been commented on 204 times by supporters.

One said: “Sensational comment admin.” While another added: “The trolling is supreme at AFC.”

A third said: “The account admin woke up and chose war.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which team has the toughest start to the season?

Based on information from OPTA, St Mirren have the toughest start to the league season based on the calibre of opponents they face in the opening four games. They begin the campaign with a trip to Celtic before hosting Motherwell and Rangers in successive games and ending August with a trip to Hibs. They are followed by Dundee, Motherwell and Aberdeen in OPTA’s difficult ranking, with Rangers having the fifth most difficult set of fixtures based on the data.

The Light Blues begin the season with a trip to Motherwell before hosting Dundee in Russell Martin’s first match at Ibrox. The Gers then travel to St Mirren before playing host to Celtic in the first derby encounter of the season.

Celtic take on St Mirren in their opener at home before attempting a revenge mission against cup holder Aberdeen. They then play host to newly-promoted Livingston before their clash with the Gers at Ibrox.