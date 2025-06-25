Rangers are strengthening thier squad as they aim to compete with Celtic for the title

Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Rangers are on the verge of announcing their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News explains that Bournemouth defender Max Aarons completed a medical and is going through the final stages of the paperwork ahead of completing his move to Ibrox. The former England Under-21 international arrives to add further competition to James Tavernier as the Light Blues aim to compete on multiple fronts next season after a subdued showing in the 2024/25 campaign.

Aarons played four times for Bournemouth last season before going on loan to Valencia in January, making five appearances for the LaLiga side. However, he’s still held in high regard by Russell Martin, who knows the youngster well from his time as a player at Norwich City where the two briefly crossed paths.

Why Rangers have made the move for Max Aarons

Club captain James Tavernier is currently approaching the final year of his contract at Ibrox and has been heavily linked with a move away after a slight dip in form last season. Max Aarons arrives to cover for that possibility and in equal measure provides competition in both the left-back and right-back position due to his immense versatility.

Aarons made a name for himself at Norwich and for a long period was viewed as the best young full-back in the Championship. He notably inspired the Canaries to two league titles in 2018/19 and 2020/21 while making the Team of the Season on both occasions.

The 25-year-old is renowned for his excellent pace, stamina and defensive awareness as well as his ability to bomb forward and create chances for his team-mates. He’s been capped 27 times for England at Under-21 level and formed part of the team which won the European Championship at that level in 2023.

