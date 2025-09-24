Everything you need to know about the League Cup clash as match information is confirmed

As Rangers and Celtic gear up for their Old Firm League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, the SFA have confirmed the date and time of the match.

Rangers defeated Hibernian last weekend in their quarter-final clash, in what was a much-needed victory for Russell Martin’s men. Despite fan protests all over Ibrox, Rangers had the game done and dusted in the first half, with goals from Nicolas Raskin and Bojan Miovski. The Old Firm fixture could be coming at a good time for Martin if he wants turn things around.

Across the city, Brendan Rodgers’ side ran riot at Firhill in a 4-0 hammering over Partick Thistle. Yang Hyun-jun, Liam Scales, Sebastian Tounekti and Luke McCowan all netted for the Celts as they breezed through to the semis. Celtic defeated their bitter rivals on penalties last season in the final to lift the trophy. Rodgers will be hoping once again the Celts emerge victorious as he looks to bow out with a treble.

As the sides face-off a round earlier this time around, here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash between Celtic and Rangers:

When and where will Celtic vs Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup take place?

It has been confirmed that the match will take place on Sunday, November 2nd at Hampden Park. Kick off is scheduled for 14:00 (BST). The other semi final between St Mirren and Motherwell will take place on the Saturday evening at 17:15 (BST).

The teams who emerge victorious will play each other in the final at Hampden on Sunday, December 14th.

Will Celtic vs Rangers be shown live on television?

Yes, both semi final matches will be shown live on Premier Sports. If you are not already subscribed to Premier Sports, you can do so here. Prices start from £10.99.

How will the fans be split in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final?

As normal, there will be a 50/50 split between Rangers and Celtic supporters, however both clubs have received a 500-seat ticket ban due to previous pyro offences at Hampden.

How did Rangers and Celtic get to the semi finals?

As both clubs qualified for Europe, neither Rangers nor Celtic had to compete in the Premier Sports Cup Group Phase. Before Hibs, Rangers beat Alloa 4-2 in the last 16 in an unconvincing Ibrox display, while Celtic defeated Falkirk 4-1 at the same stage in a routine home win.

What has Neil Doncaster had to say ahead of the semi-finals?

The SPFL Group Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to announce the match details for the semi-finals – which will be broadcast live on Premier Sports – and are pleased to confirm that the price for the majority of general admission tickets has been frozen from last year. We very much look forward to welcoming all four semi-finalists to Hampden Park for what promises to be a great weekend of football.”