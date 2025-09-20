Here’s how we rated the Rangers players in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final with Hibs.

Rangers are through to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final stage after a 2-0 quarter-final win versus Hibs.

Fans held protests against boss Russell Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart pre-match, as Nico Raskin’s return to the fold was met with a headed opener. Martin Boyle’s earlier goal for Hibs was ruled out and he missed another huge chance before half-time. Bojan Miovski doubled the home lead prior to the break and that was enough to see them into Sunday’s draw with St Mirren, Motherwell and either of Partick Thistle or Celtic.

Anger is rife within the Rangers support, and demanding of the head coach and CEO’s was hardly ideal motivation for those on the park. Three wins from 12 prior to this and a playing style not coming to the fore resulted in the sight of thousands of empty seats, with new owner Andrew Cavenagh in town to see it all unfold.

Progress to Hampden would provide some much-needed pressure easing for Martin and co but it said a lot for where they are at that many viewed last season’s third force as favourites. Raskin returned to midfield after recent omissions from Rangers squads, but this game was angling towards Hibs, and Boyle put the visitors ahead. The game had already been stopped with home fans delaying the game with a bouncy ball protest against Martin and things were turning toxic.

A momentum shift occurred, however. A handball was spotted and Boyle’s effort was ruled out, and for all the talk of style and processes, it was a set piece combo of old that got Rangers a crucial goal. James Tavernier whipped in a corner and Raskin headed home to the delight of those in blue.

The second would soon follow and again those two were key. Tavernier opened up space for Raskin to chip a ball into Tottenham Mikey Moore who had made an impressive run, his effort eventually falling to Miovski who prodded home. All of a sudden the doom and gloom turned into thoughts of a return to the national stadium as Miovski had another in the net, albeit the offside flag came up for that effort.

It wasn’t a particularly pretty game and there were mistakes, but Rangers did enough to see this out without ever coming under too much threat. The noise won’t go away but this will turn it down a notch ahead of this week’s Europa League debut versus Genk. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players vs Hibs.

Jack Butland - 7/10

A slight shock to see him start seeing as back-up Liam Kelly did pre-match media. Distributed well and a commanding figure between the sticks.

James Tavernier - 8/10

The first to be criticised sometimes but never hides. Great assist and positioning opens up space for Moore at the second goal. Still so key for Martin and co.

John Souttar - 6/10

Tidied up business effectively and performed in suitable fashion versus Kieron Bowie. No nonsense.

Derek Cornelius - 5/10

Got bailed out at the Boyle handball and positioning was a bit awkward at times. That said, kept a clean sheet and something to build off.

Jayden Meghoma - 7/10

Growing into his role. In a defensive sense much improved with a key block on a Nicky Cadden cross and an attacking option too.

Nico Raskin - 8/10

Back in the ranks after recent omissions. Scored then played a key role in the second. Put your best player in your team and this is what he can do. Played like he had a point to prove and did so, can have team built around him.

Mohamed Diomande - 6/10

Booked and eventually subbed. Energetic display and ticked things over.

Thelo Aasgard - 5/10

A little quite as the main Rangers threats came down the sides rather than through the middle. Not a lot to note.

Djedi Gassama - 6/10

On the ball plenty and looked the likliest threat but end product poor in first half. Always a threat, however.

Bojan Miovski - 7/10

Forgot he was playing at points either through being left isolated but then popped up when he was needed, like a good striker does. Goal a major boost and work-rate is to be admired.

Mikey Moore - 7/10

A reprieve after last week’s half-time subbing. Got a bit off a tough time off the Hibs left-hand-side but showed his quality with run for the second goal and then showed flashes of quality. A constant livewire.

Subs used: Barron, Antman, Chermiti, Bajrami, Curtis.