Celtic will aim to surpass the 90 point mark for the fourth season in a row when they travel to Aberdeen in what promises to be an intriguing Scottish Premiership contest.

The Hoops have already won the title but are keen to end the season on a high after a sensational second season under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen, who experienced a mid-season after a strong start, will hope to bounce back from a crushing 4-0 to Rangers and climb into the top three ahead of Edinburgh side Hibs.

The match comes as a precursor to the Scottish Cup final at Hampden in just 10 days time and is likely to influence the way both sides set up on the showpiece occasion.

Elsewhere, Rangers boss Barry Ferguson will hope to end his interim stint on a high with a victory in his last home game against Dundee United before travelling to Hibs on the final day of the season. Here’s the latest headlines from both teams ahead of an action packed week of Premiership action.

Key Celtic figure in ‘advanced talks’ over Swansea City switch

English Championship side are understood to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Celtic development coach Darren O’Dea as they look to name a new assistant manager.

The Welsh side recently confirmed that Alan Sheehan would be the new head coach on a three-year-contract and the 38-year-old is now in the process of assembling his coaching team for the next Championship season.

O’Dea, who played for Celtic between 2006 and 2012, returned to Parkhead as a coach in 2019 after briefly working in a similar role at Motherwell. The 38-year-old oversaw the Under-18 team between 2019 and 2021 before being promoted to Celtic’s B Team. In April 2024, Celtic then announced a new role for O'Dea as the professional player pathway manager for the club with the aim of developing and progressing academy players.

Rangers and Celtic battle to land seven-goal Championship winger

Scottish heavyweights Rangers and Celtic are both believed to be leading the charge to sign highly-rated Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan this summer.

The 23-year-old winger is out of contract this summer and is yet to accept a new contract at Ewood Park after missing out on the Championship play-offs. He was noted by The Herald to have been the subject of interest from the Hoops in January before the addition of Jota and remains on their radar.

However, Rangers, who are in the process of a takeover at this moment in time could look to use the situation to their advantage and acquire the talented Manchester-born winger on a free transfer.

The two-time England Under-20 international has registered seven goals and six assists in 44 Championship appearances this season and has been among the top performers for the Lancashire side in recent weeks with three goals in his last six games.