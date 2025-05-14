49ers Enterprises are said to be nearing a takeover at Rangers, who are hunting their next manager.

Ally McCoist reckons one particular Rangers manager move tells him that a 49ers-led takeover is in its endgame.

It’s all change at Ibrox after a disappointing season and that extends beyond the players on the park, with the squad set for a summer overhaul. A new manager is being sought and Real Madrid coach Davide Ancelotti is firmly linked with becoming the permanent successor to Philippe Clement. Barry Ferguson is interim boss until the end of the Premiership season, which ends this weekend away at Hibs.

Kevin Thelwell is to arrive as sporting director and new owners are likely to be in situ, with a 49ers Enterprises backed consortium nearing a takeover at Rangers. With Ancelotti now being heavily touted as a likely option for the club, Rangers icon McCoist senses that is a clue, as the next manager move would suggest to him that the 49ers are at the finishing line of their deal.

He said on talkSPORT: “What this appointment would tell me is that the takeover is just about done. They are not going to go and appoint somebody if the takeover is not done. The club will be in new hands before a new manager is appointed. It just makes sense and would suggest to me that the ownership deal is just about done.

McCoist added on caretaker Ferguson’s chances of the job: “It's an interesting one and it looks like the deal is just about going through (for Ancelotti.) I don't think Barry will get it and I will tell you why. I just think they will go down another route but Barry has done a reasonable job. I think Steven Gerrard would probably go back but Davide Ancelotti looks to be the favourite now. I think there was always an opinion that it would just be part-time for Barry.”

What Barry Ferguson thinks of manager job

While McCoist might be writing off the chances of Ferguson getting the role, the interim boss has come out swinging in his latest pre match presser ahead of Rangers’ clash with Dundee United. He said: "There's always going to be speculation. In terms of the update on myself, that's going to remain private, but I'm sure you'll see over the next few days, hopefully there's going to be a bit of movement.

"I've mentioned a number of times, it has to get moving in terms of who's going to be the manager because you've got pre-season coming up, there's players out of contract, players back on loan etc. I knew when I took the job that I could make a difference, Has it been the way that I've wanted it to go? It's not been perfect, I get that, but I think I've done OK.

"I can do better, but if you give me the tools to go and do that, I know I'd be a success. I know I can do the job, but if somebody else gets it, I'll still get behind them from a distance. Will it hurt me? No, I'll be disappointed. I'd be lying if I was sitting here saying otherwise, but I'm a big boy, I'll get on with it and I'll move on. Whoever's in the job I hope gets the full support of everybody, because this club's not been successful enough for a number of years and now what an opportunity you have to go and bring that success back."