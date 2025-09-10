A look at the latest stories involving Celtic and Rangers as domestic football restarts

As the International break draws to a close, it’s normal service resumed for both sides of the Old Firm. Rangers welcome Hearts to Ibrox on Saturday who currently sit above them in the SPFL Premiership table, while Celtic face Kilmarnock on Sunday at Rugby Park.

It’s been a disastrous start for Russell Martin as Gers boss, as he currently sits six point behind Brendan Rodgers in the league. The Old Firm derby before the International break was a chance for The Royal Blues to bridge the gap on their Glasgow rivals, but the match ended up being an underwhelming 0-0 draw.

Despite being top of the league, things aren’t too much better on the other side of the city for Rodgers, who looks like he will be leaving Celtic at the end of the season. Following The Hoops’ Champions League decider defeat to Kairat Almaty, Rodgers highlighted the need for more financial backing from the board. However, with several outgoings and some questionable replacements, the Celtic boss didn’t get his wish.

Here’s a look at the latest news from both Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Scott Brown admires ‘hunger’ of Rangers loanee

Since taking over as Ayr United manager last January, Scott Brown has had a solid start to his managerial career north of the border. The former Celtic captain has just signed Leon King on loan from Rangers as The Honest Men seek promotion to the top flight for the first time in 47 years.

‘Broony’ has been impressed with the attitude of the Rangers loanee. He told the Daily Record: “For a boy of 21, Leon comes with great experience under his belt. He’s already played 50 times at a club like Rangers, including games at the top level in Europe. There was a lot of excitement about him a few years ago when he first came on the scene.

“Leon’s a good player who enjoys the challenge of defending. He’s also a humble lad who’s relishing the chance of stepping down a level and playing games. He's got that hunger to play football and that's what you want. Coming here is a great chance for him to kickstart his career and enjoy playing regular games.”

Celtic won’t allow Maeda exit without ‘suitable replacement’

After it was reported that Daizen Maeda wanted to leave the club in the summer, Celtic have said that yet again in January, the winger won’t be allowed to leave unless they have someone to take over. The 27-year old was told he couldn’t depart Celtic Park because it would’ve left the club with limited attacking options, following the sales of Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn.

According to Football Insider: “It is clear that Celtic will not let Maeda depart without bringing in a suitable replacement, in order to ensure they have sufficient attacking options.” The Japanese star is contracted at the club until 2027.

Despite not having the best start to the season, losing Maeda would be a real blow to the Celts. The pressing abilities of the winger as well as his blistering pace, give Celtic a new lease of life when out of possession.