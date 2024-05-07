The Celtic vs Rangers ref has been confirmed

Willie Collum has been confirmed as the referee for Celtic vs Rangers at Parkhead this weekend.

David McGeachie and Ross MacLeod will operate as assistant linesmen with Don Robertson as fourth official. Steven MacLean is on VAR duty with Graeme Stewart assisting him as assistant at Clydesdale House.

It is a return to the middle of this derby for experienced whistler Collum, who left Rangers fuming in the aftermath of the last clash at Celtic Park. They were unhappy with how he handled the penalty situation between Abdallah Sima and Hoops right-back Alistair Johnston in his role as VAR official, eventually demanding he shouldn’t take involvement of future Rangers clashes.

Clement said in February of Collum after he was appointed ref for Rangers vs Ayr United: "I'm happy to be honest. We can leave this story behind us.

"When there's one moment I think a referee isn't neutral I would quit my job, so I'm happy we can leave the past behind. For me there was a fault made, it was a clear handball but I'm also not without fault. I make fault every day probably.

"I don't look at people and if they make a mistake they are dead for life or something. No, this is a new game, new situation.

